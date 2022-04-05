ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

The Center for Mucosal & Microbiome Biology at UT Health San Antonio

By Jane Alvarez-Hernandez
uthscsa.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUT Health San Antonio recently introduced its newest research center, the Center for Mucosal & Microbiome Biology, located within the Joe R. and Teresa Lozano Long School of Medicine. Led by Mansour M. Zadeh, PhD, distinguished professor of medicine in the Division of Gastroenterology and Nutrition, the center will...

news.uthscsa.edu

Comments / 0

Related
World Economic Forum

How biology and economics could affect your health

A new Yale study examines the possible biological reasons for a high incidence of diabetes and other metabolic diseases among individuals who are considered of normal weight in developing countries. In the working paper, researchers describe how an increase in food consumption can clash with an individual’s inherited metabolism.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KSAT 12

Trails around San Antonio that are great for mental health

SAN ANTONIO – With the world feeling particularly heavy these days, we’ve rounded up a list of the top trails to promote mental health. AllTrails.com has photos and locations of local trails all over the world and has curated a list of San Antonio-area trails that are suited for improving your wellbeing.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Center, TX
Phys.org

New studies demonstrate advancements in nanotechnology and their impact across multiple areas of human health

Active nanotech-based research from China has yielded several new advancements with wide-ranging applications. Newly developed nanosensors can be used to detect toxic environmental pollutants, such as chromium; novel medical technologies can be leveraged to allow point-of-care testing for clinical diagnosis and drug analysis; and they can even provide sustained and controlled drug release. Accordingly, these new technologies are expected to usher in an era of improved healthcare at the levels of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microbiome#Medical Research
Phys.org

Cell-cell signaling of GI bacteria can unlock future infection preventions

Published in Nature Communications, research from the University of Minnesota and Mayo Clinic sought to understand how microbial communities help people resist pathogens. Researchers observed that strains of bacterium Enterococcus faecalis (E. faecalis), a common bacterring in the. gastrointestinal (GI) tract of humans, signal to each other during gene transfers...
SCIENCE
ScienceBlog.com

New tool reveals how immune cells find their targets

The human body has millions of unique B and T cells that roam the body, looking for microbial invaders. These immune cells’ ability to recognize harmful microbes is critical to successfully fighting off infection. MIT biological engineers have now devised an experimental tool that allows them to precisely pick...
CANCER
Nature.com

Exploring the epigenetics of resilience

To do good science, we need to include diverse perspectives, work across disciplines and think outside the box while reminding ourselves that our goal as scientists is to serve humanity. I am sharing my story to encourage others to trust their gut feelings and to have the courage to see what everyone sees, but think what no one has thought.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Longevity
Phys.org

Peering into the structure of antibiotic resistance

Michigan State University's Ben Orlando is a structural biologist who studies some of nature's smallest machines, sees how they are put together and figures out how they work. He's currently focused on proteins that bacteria use to survive antibiotic treatments so that he can help decommission these biological machines and fight potentially deadly infections.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Landmark achievement: Scientists fill in the gaps in the human genome

Researchers belonging to the Telomere-to-Telomere (T2T) consortium have published the complete sequence of the human genome, filling in gaps present in previous versions. Previously published sequences accounted for 92% of the human genome and were incomplete due to technological limitations. The T2T consortium of researchers deployed advanced sequencing technologies to...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Common variants contribute to intrinsic human brain functional networks

The human brain forms functional networks of correlated activity, which have been linked with both cognitive and clinical outcomes. However, the genetic variants affecting brain function are largely unknown. Here, we used resting-state functional magnetic resonance images from 47,276 individuals to discover and validate common genetic variants influencing intrinsic brain activity. We identified 45 new genetic regions associated with brain functional signatures (P"‰<"‰2.8"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’11), including associations to the central executive, default mode, and salience networks involved in the triple-network model of psychopathology. A number of brain activity-associated loci colocalized with brain disorders (e.g., the APOE Îµ4 locus with Alzheimer's disease). Variation in brain function was genetically correlated with brain disorders, such as major depressive disorder and schizophrenia. Together, our study provides a step forward in understanding the genetic architecture of brain functional networks and their genetic links to brain-related complex traits and disorders.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy