So much for March going out like a lamb. It's been nothing but wind, rain, snow, and below-normal temperatures for most of North Dakota so far in April. Even as I type this snow is falling not that far from Bismarck Mandan in places like Sterling, Wing, and Steele. A High Wind Warning remains in effect for much of our listening area east of the Missouri River. Wind gusts over 60 miles per hour will challenge drivers today. This could significantly reduce visibility with falling snow this morning. If you're traveling Interstate 94 east beware of potential slippery travel conditions.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO