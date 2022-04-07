ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

‘Bone Deep’ authors come to SIUE

By Reporter Liv Kraus
Alestle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBest-selling author Charles Bosworth and defense attorney Joel Schwartz will be coming to SIUE to talk about their co-written book “Bone Deep.” They will be discussing their book at the book talk and following up the event with a book signing. SIUE Office of Online Services and...

www.alestlelive.com

Comments / 0

Related
WABE

The history behind the Langston Hughes poem used in the Ketanji Brown Jackson hearing

And yet must be—the land where every man is free.”. That line comes from Langston Hughes’ poem “Let America Be America Again,” first published in Esquire in 1936. It’s a long poem (which you can read in full here), that captures the wide swath of feelings from members of the under class begging America to fulfill its stated promises. It was deeply relevant then, and still is today — as evidenced by Sen. Cory Booker yesterday quoting the poem in support of Supreme Court nominee Kentaji Brown Jackson during her second day of confirmation hearings.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TheConversationAU

Teacher sacked for reading bum book to students: the latest conservative book ban

On March 1, 2022, Toby Price, an assistant principal at Gary Road Elementary School in New Byrum, Mississippi, faced a problem. The reader booked for a Zoom session for 240 grade two students hadn’t shown up. So Price grabbed one of his favourite books, I Need a New Butt, and began reading. He was fired two days later. In Price’s termination letter, Hinds County Schools Superintendent Delesicia Martin cited “unnecessary embarrassment, a lack of professionalism and impaired judgment” on Price’s part. The superintendent was particularly disturbed by the word “fart”, which he called “inappropriate”. However, the book, which features a character...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Atlantic

The Books Briefing: The Fight Over What Kids Can Read

This week’s newsletter is a rerun. We’ll be back with a fresh newsletter next week. After the Capitol riot, Matt Hawn, a teacher from Tennessee, brought an Atlantic essay to class for his students to analyze: “The First White President,” by Ta-Nehisi Coates. Earlier the class had discussed a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin; later in the year, they watched a performance of Kyla Jenée Lacey’s poem “White Privilege.” Hawn told my colleague Emma Green that he didn’t have an ideological bent in choosing these works; he merely wanted students to evaluate their claims. “For a lot of my students, this is the first time they’re getting the opportunity to even assess something like that,” he said. Before the end of the school year, Hawn was fired. (He’s since appealed his termination; representatives from his school district declined Green’s request for comment on the incident but emphasized in his hearing that they don’t condone racism.)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
People

Gavin Newsom Shares Photo of Himself Reading Banned Books to 'Figure Out What These States Are So Afraid Of'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom took to Twitter on Wednesday to share his confusion at recent efforts to ban books in some states across the country. "Reading some banned books to figure out what these states are so afraid of," the 54-year-old Democrat wrote, alongside a photo of himself reading Toni Morrison's Beloved. Other books — including Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird and George Orwell's 1984 — could be seen on the table in front of him.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy