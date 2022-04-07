ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

7 Day Forecast

By Anthony Codispoti
WHIZ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTODAY: Few Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Colder. Low 35°. FRIDAY: Scattered Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Cooler. High 51°. FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Low 34°. A few showers are possible tonight into early tomorrow morning, otherwise, it’s looking partly cloudy overnight which will cause temperatures to be on the cooler side again...

whiznews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Southeast, mid-Atlantic facing severe storms forecast

Another day of strong-to severe storms will impact portions of the Southeast and mid-Atlantic. Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and tornadoes will all be possible. Rain will also sweep across the Northeast, clearing up Wednesday afternoon before the next round moves in on Thursday. Meanwhile, snow will accumulate across...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
WDTN

Rain becoming snow overnight, cold start to weekend

Light rain showers this evening turning to some snow later tonight. A brief period of clear skies around midnight before clouds roll back in. Temperatures getting into the mid 30s for lows. Friday, a bit cooler with highs in the upper 40s, with light rain showers expected through the day. Saturday starts off with some snow that could amount to a dusting in the morning, but as temperatures warm up, snow will become rain. Sunday is drier and warmer with a high of 60. Next week, temperatures get into the 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forecasting#Southeastern Ohio#Scattered Showers
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
KTAL

Nice weekend followed by a potentially stormy week

Warm temperatures will quickly return to the ArkLaTex this weekend with plenty of sunshine. We will get a break from the wind Saturday, but it returns starting Sunday. Severe weather will be possible from Monday night through Wednesday. A brief break from the wind: Friday was another day of sunshine...
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Spring weather waits ahead

Get ready for a chilly and mostly dry night with lows mainly in the 20s and some teens. Some light showers to closer to the Dakotas in Baker and Ekalaka could see up to a half inch of snow accumulation in the hills. There could be some valley fog overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Snow showers likely on Monday

Snow showers are likely on Monday, the National Weather Service said. It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny through the weekend. Today’s high will reach 71. Lows will land at 39 tonight. Highs will climb to 67 on Friday, 58 on Saturday, and 53 on Sunday. Lows will settle...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Wintry weekend, with snow showers, freezing nights

Colder air arrived with a disturbance this weekend, accompanied by gusty winds and occasional snow showers. Afternoon readings will hover in the upper 30s, with a wind chill in the 20s. Temperatures tonight will early Sunday will dip into the upper 20s. Skies will partially clear Sunday afternoon and dry, cold weather will prevail the […]
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Weekly pattern update into early May

High latitude blocking is likely to continue much of this month, which will likely prevent any long-duration warmups across southern Canada and the northern United States. What it likely means is that there will likely be several cut-off lows marching across the northern half of the U.S., keeping many areas unsettled and slightly cooler. If you are looking for sunshine and prolonged warmth, the Southwest U.S. will fit the bill. Unfortunately, I am getting quite concerned once again across this region, as the severe/extreme drought has already expanded with below-normal snowpack in place. I fear we could once again be looking at widespread, extreme drought conditions across the Southwest U.S. with a greatly enhanced fire threat into the summer. Reservoirs may reach record lows in some areas once again.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Polar Vortex to Bring Winter Back in the US

Meteorologists advise that anyone from the Great Lakes to the northeastern United States should have thicker jackets and snow brushes because Old Man Winter and his pal, the polar vortex, aren't done with the region yet. Weekend Weather. This weekend, cold air from northern Canada will travel into the Northeast.
ENVIRONMENT
NEWS10 ABC

4/1/2022: Clearing out into Saturday morning

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:. Showers from earlier in the day are in the process of tapering off. A few light snow showers could linger in the Adirondacks until around midnight, but don’t expect them to amount to much. Skies clear and temps fall as...
ENVIRONMENT
El Paso News

Karla’s Monday Forecast on 9: Sunny day with some breezy winds

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We’re starting off the week with spring-like temperatures and some breezy winds before we hit another 80 mark mid week. Monday will be a warm day with afternoon highs nearing 70s. Expect some breezy winds as a low pressure system passes New Mexico.
EL PASO, TX
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: bright, seasonable days ahead

FRIDAY: We’ll trend slightly cooler and breezy behind our boundary for Friday – but with full sunshine, all will be well to round out the work week. Expect upper 30s and lower 40s to warm into the 60s to near 70. We’ll stay clear and quiet overnight with lows in the lower 40s.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy