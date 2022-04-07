Advocates seek state funding for co-ops

VERMILION — Vermilion Mayor Jim Forthofer recently updated the public on several notes of business:. • Bullish on the state budget: “I have met with all four of our state senators and representatives regarding a $125,000 request from the state capital budget for the completion of walking trails (for) the Main Street Beach revitalization. I explained that $1.5 million of this $2.3 million project has already been raised by city commitments and private donations. All of the senators and representatives have visited the Main Street Beach project at our invitation and are enthusiastic about this use of public lakefront land. We have their verbal support for the state budget request. Allocations of the capital budget will be decided after the primary election.”

VERMILION, OH ・ 17 DAYS AGO