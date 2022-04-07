ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Advocates seek state funding for co-ops

By Avery Bleichfeld
baystatebanner.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the Dorchester Food Co-op (DFC), providing healthy foods and meaningful jobs to its community is a key element of what the organization wants to do when it opens its store later this year, according to Marcos Beleche, president of DFC’s board of directors. One challenge remaining in...

www.baystatebanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

New Connecticut incubator could spur job growth, business development

(The Center Square) – A $1.3 million business incubator is in the works, Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont said. Lamont announced the anticipated approval from the Connecticut State Bond Commission for the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut’s Thames River Innovation Center which will focus on job growth in the state.
ECONOMY
WCAX

Advocates push for Vt. COVID wage relief fund

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - During the peak of the omicron surge, Vermont recorded over 1,500 COVID cases daily. The quarantines and school closures had a big effect on workers and businesses. Now, some businesses are urging the state to prepare for future waves. At Vermont Glove in Randolph, owner Sam...
RANDOLPH, VT
FingerLakes1.com

Advocates highlight need for electric school bus funding

Today, advocates rallied to urge state lawmakers to include funding for electric school buses in the 2023 NY State Budget. The group renewed their call for $300 million in the FY 2023 New York State Budget to electrify the ~50,000 diesel buses that operate in the state. The funds would support voucher incentives, charging station infrastructure costs, and technical support for both new bus purchases and retrofits of existing diesel buses to jump-start this transition. Governor Hochul, as well as leadership in the Assembly and Senate, have all supported the concept of electrifying school buses, however none of their budget proposals has provided the upfront spending necessary to jumpstart this transition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
The Penny Hoarder

Highest Paying Jobs in 2022

When you’re looking to start a new career, what are the factors you should take into consideration?. First of all, the career should be something you’re passionate about. Second, it should be able to provide you with the lifestyle you want to live. That could mean work-life balance, career advancement opportunities and, of course, enough money to support your dreams.
JOBS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Cyr
Fast Company

The case for untangling benefits from employment

The pandemic upended our views about not only how and where work gets done, but also the role of work in our lives. Millions of people joining the Great Resignation. While their reasons for quitting traditional full-time jobs may vary, many former 9-5 employees are joining the freelance economy. As...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

After mass layoffs, Better.com offers severance, health insurance to employees who voluntarily resign

Better.com executives cited the current mortgage markets for the move in an email to employees. Eligible employees will get an email later today with the ability to accept the voluntary separation. The last day for employees who are under 40 years old to accept the offer is April 15 and employees who are 40 years old and above will have up to 21 days to accept the offer, according to an email from the company obtained by TechCrunch.
BUSINESS
Sandusky Register

Vermilion seeks state funds for beach project

VERMILION — Vermilion Mayor Jim Forthofer recently updated the public on several notes of business:. • Bullish on the state budget: “I have met with all four of our state senators and representatives regarding a $125,000 request from the state capital budget for the completion of walking trails (for) the Main Street Beach revitalization. I explained that $1.5 million of this $2.3 million project has already been raised by city commitments and private donations. All of the senators and representatives have visited the Main Street Beach project at our invitation and are enthusiastic about this use of public lakefront land. We have their verbal support for the state budget request. Allocations of the capital budget will be decided after the primary election.”
VERMILION, OH
The Associated Press

Compassionate Job Seekers Wanted: Comfort Keepers® Invests in Meaningful Opportunities for Caregivers, Seniors and Their Families

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 16, 2022-- For the more than 4.3 million workers who quit their jobs as part of The Great Resignation, as reported by The Labor Department, Comfort Keepers, a leading provider of uplifting in-home care for seniors or adults who need assistance, may have just the rewarding career many of them are looking for.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co Ops#The Dorchester Food Co Op#Dfc#The American Rescue Plan
WREG

Tensions rise over new mobile home regulations

TATE COUNTY, Miss.– A newly amended zoning ordinance has quickly become a hot button issue in Tate County, Mississippi. The law limits where all manufactured homes known as trailers or mobile homes can be placed in unincorporated parts of the county. It’s impacting rural communities like Strayhorn. Concerned citizens rallying behind the slogan “Our Land, […]
TATE COUNTY, MS
biospace.com

How to Attract and Keep Top Talent in the Pharma Industry

It is no secret that the pandemic has been the breaking point for the 47.2 million American workers who abandoned their jobs in 2021. According to a McKinsey poll, this proportion is expected to rise in the next three to six months with 40% of surveyed employees anticipating quitting their job. The causes stem from many factors, such as wage stagnation and long-lasting job dissatisfaction.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Bay News 9

Program offers job opportunities to those with disabilities

EASTLAKE, Ohio — Matthew Young’s abilities shine at Stakes Manufacturing, a print-on-demand apparel company founded by Jed Seifert and his partner. The company’s mission is to be intentional about inclusion. What You Need To Know. A northeast Ohio manufacturing company and high school vocational education program partnered...
ADVOCACY
Futurity

Job seekers will sacrifice money for diversity at work

Results from a field experiment indicate that most job applicants care about diversity so much that they’re willing to sacrifice a higher salary to consider working at a more inclusive company. In August 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced a new rule requiring public companies to disclose any...
EDUCATION
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy