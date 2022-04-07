ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SABI Mind and Reverie Psychedelics Partner To Expand Research Into Psychedelic-Assisted Therapies

By Reverie Psychedelics
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 1 day ago
TEMPE, Ariz., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SABI Mind (SABI), an Alberta-based psychedelic therapy clinic group that provides treatments for mental health and chronic pain, is pleased to announce Canada's first research partnership with U.S. based Reverie Psychedelics (Reverie). A leading and rapidly growing psychedelic clinic and research organization that coordinates...

Harvard Health

Excessive napping and Alzheimer’s linked in study

A new cohort study of older adults finds excessive daytime napping may signal an elevated risk of Alzheimer’s disease. Investigators from Brigham and Women’s Hospital report a bidirectional link between daytime napping and cognitive aging: excessive daytime napping predicted an increased future risk of Alzheimer’s, and a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s sped up the increase in daytime napping during aging. The team’s results are published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fareeha Arshad

Study: Better well-being is directly tied to everyday movements

In a recent study on psychiatric patients, researchers discovered that everyday movements are necessary for better well-being. This means daily workouts must become an essential part of our daily lives. That’s not it, though. In the new study by the researchers in Switzerland, simply working out is not enough: working out at different locations is the key to emotional and psychological health.
MedicineNet.com

How Does Dissociative Identity Disorder and Schizophrenia Differ?

Schizophrenia and dissociative identity disorder may have some overlapping symptoms. Hence, it may often be tricky to clinically differentiate between the two diseases. In both of these conditions, affected people develop a sense of fragmented reality. Between 9 and 50 percent of people with schizophrenia meet the criteria for a dissociative disorder. Thus, the diagnosis of schizophrenia is not an exclusive diagnosis but a complicated one.
MENTAL HEALTH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

