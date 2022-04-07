SABI Mind and Reverie Psychedelics Partner To Expand Research Into Psychedelic-Assisted Therapies
TEMPE, Ariz., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SABI Mind (SABI), an Alberta-based psychedelic therapy clinic group that provides treatments for mental health and chronic pain, is pleased to announce Canada's first research partnership with U.S. based Reverie Psychedelics (Reverie). A leading and rapidly growing psychedelic clinic and research organization that coordinates...www.ontownmedia.com
Comments / 0