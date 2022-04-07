ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

FAMILY DINNERS JUST GOT BETTER, WITH NEW FAMILY MEALS FROM POLLO TROPICAL®

By Pollo Tropical
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

MIAMI, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pollo Tropical® is now offering three new family meals to complement the brand's menu lineup. The Chicken Trio, TropiChop® Bar, and Fajita Meal, all feature Pollo Tropical's fresh-never-frozen grilled chicken with special sides and extras. These brand new bundles for four people offer something for...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Bobby Flay Says You Should Always Have These Two Foods In Your Pantry

What do you always keep in the kitchen? Some people have spices they swear by, while others have a favorite snack they consistently stock in the pantry. Basic ingredients you should always have on hand include things like olive oil, garlic, flour, and lemons — but chefs, of course, have their own opinions about kitchen must-haves. Alex Guarnaschelli, for example, firmly believes that you should always keep beans and lentils in your pantry. And if you're wondering what Bobby Flay's pantry staples include, he talked about this very subject in a recent episode of his podcast with his daughter Sophie, "Always Hungry."
RECIPES
Mashed

Frito Pie Recipe

If you were looking for the ultimate comfort food, you can go ahead and call off the search, because you found it. This Frito pie put together by chef and recipe developer Kate Shungu of Gift of Hospitality is the perfect dish for anything from a Thanksgiving dinner to a Super Bowl party to a Sunday meal with the family. Or, thanks to how quickly you can whip it up, it's even great for a weeknight when you just need something everyone will enjoy, no fussing involved.
RECIPES
Salon

The secret sauce turns 99-cent ramen into a gourmet cold noodle salad

Weekday Plants is a weekly recipe column from Salon Food that centers on easy-to-make and adaptable vegan meals. There's a misconception that eating a vegan or plant-based diet is really expensive, but my grocery bills have actually dropped since I more or less became a "weekday vegan." Don't get me...
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Salon

15 breakfast casserole recipes worth rolling out of bed for

Breakfast casserole recipes are practical — they are generally super easy to make, designed to feed a crowd, endlessly versatile, and offer a complete meal all in one porcelain baking dish. But they haven't risen to the top of the classic breakfast podium out of mere pragmatism. They're also delicious. Who wouldn't want to dig into an egg casserole filled with bell peppers, green onions, bacon and sausage, and cheddar cheese, which is then topped with tater tots? If you have a sweet tooth at the breakfast table, there's French toast casserole, which some skeptics might call bread pudding aka dessert for breakfast. But those skeptics have been permanently disinvited from any and all group brunches that I may host in the future. I'm not here to judge what you eat for breakfast. I'm here to give you options. And if that turns out to be a scoop of both the savory and sweet breakfast bakes, then hand me your plate.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

Air-Fryer Whole Chicken

1 broiler/fryer chicken (3 to 4 pounds) Preheat air fryer to 350°. Brush outside of chicken with olive oil and sprinkle with seasoned salt. Place chicken, breast side down, on tray in air-fryer basket; cook 30 minutes. Flip chicken and cook until a thermometer inserted in thickest part of thigh reads 170°-175°, 35-40 minutes longer. Remove chicken; let stand 15 minutes before carving.
Parade

You'll Never Go Back to Deep-Fried Wings Again After Trying Air Fryer Chicken Wings

There’s nothing that says Game Day quite like chicken wings. Between the crispy skin, juicy chicken and saucy goodness that requires all the napkins, you just can’t top this finger food. But the secret to making the crispiest chicken wings is actually to air fry them. We promise once you try Air Fryer Chicken Wings, you’ll never make deep-fried chicken wings again.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pollo
Bon Appétit

Shawarma Roast Chicken With Shallots and Lemons

Yogurt is a common marinade throughout the Levant region. Not only does it act as a tenderizer, but it also creates a crust on the meat and carries the flavor of the spices (here those are the shawarma heavy-hitters like cumin, coriander, and turmeric). The chicken marinates for just 30 minutes (or up to 12 hours in the fridge if you’re not in a rush), which makes it exceedingly doable without tons of planning. Roasting the bird alongside halved shallots and sliced lemons means you get jammy and crispy accompanying bites built right in, cooked in the rich chicken juices.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Sad Reason Alex Guarnaschelli Doesn't Like Lemon Desserts

"Chopped" judge and Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli has to have an open mind and palate to fairly judge the contestants and dishes on multiple Food Network shows, but she still admits that she simply does not like certain ingredients. She told Food Network that, outside of work, you won't find her eating pattypan squash or haggis. The celebrity chef dislikes the cute squash because of its lack of flavor (via Parade), and conversely dislikes haggis for its pungent flavor.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Iron Chef Bobby Flay Just Gave the TikTok-Famous Pesto Eggs a Spicy Twist

Around this time last year, TikTok feeds were flooded with green-hued pesto eggs served on a thick slice of sourdough bread. The food hack was easy: Simply cook up a couple tablespoons of pesto, then crack open a couple eggs and add directly to the cooked-down pesto. As the sunny-side-up eggs cook, sprinkle some salt, pepper and crushed red pepper flakes; flip, then slide onto your toasted bread, add a shake or two more of red pepper, and dive right in.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Breast#Pollo Tropical#Grilled Chicken#Cooking#Food Drink#Tropichop#Fajita Meal#The Chicken Trio#Mypollo#Pollo Operations#Fiesta Restaurant Group#Frgi
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Southern Maryland Chronicle Recipe of the Week: Sustainable Family Meals from Farm to Table

(Family Features) Much time is often spent planning and preparing family meals, from choosing recipes to gathering ingredients and working in the kitchen. However, where that food actually comes from and how it’s made is an often-overlooked part of food preparation. Next time you lay out a weekly menu that includes recipes like this Bone-In […] The post Southern Maryland Chronicle Recipe of the Week: Sustainable Family Meals from Farm to Table appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

The $4 Trader Joe’s Find That Actually Gets Me Excited to Eat Salads

I get excited by many things in life: lobster rolls dripping with butter, my mom’s crispy fish cakes, the ability to sleep in past 6 a.m. Salad, unfortunately, is not one of those things. Trust me: I have tried. I know the benefits of roughage! But when the lunchtime hour rolls around, my hunger pulls me towards a soft baguette or a bowl of noodles over a fresh salad every time. My rationale is that if I’m going to spend time in the kitchen, I want something hearty and satisfying, and many salads of my acquaintance tend to be sort of … sad.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Enterprise

Immigrant dream: Smoothie shop brings tropical island family recipes to Randolph

RANDOLPH — Fresh-pressed juice, organic coffee beans, acai bowls and warm breakfast sandwiches have found a new home in Randolph, bringing tropical island flavors native to the owners' roots. Décolleté Juicery & Coffee shop at 23 Memorial Parkway, Randolph, was created by husband and wife Nia and Ashley Lubin. The couple both emigrated from different countries in...
RANDOLPH, MA
Next City

Where a Free Meal for Food-Insecure Families Is Just a Text Away

In May 2021, Chelsea Vasquez and her mother caught two metro buses from their Inglewood, California, home to St. John’s Well Child & Family Center clinic, where they had appointments to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vasquez’s stomach turned from hunger while in the waiting room. The clock was already approaching 1 p.m. and she hadn’t eaten all day — something she had become used to, but it didn’t make her hunger any less intense.
INGLEWOOD, CA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy