A North Carolina school superintendent has issued an apology after Black students were “sold” during a mock “slave auction”. White middle school students pretended to sell their Black classmates, leading to outrage from parents. “Actions such as these, they just do not reflect who we are as a school system,” Chatham County Schools Superintendent Anthony Jackson said. “And I say, unapologetically, will not be tolerated in the school system.”Dr Jackson said that new policies have been adopted by the school board, adding that the student code of conduct will be reviewed, and disciplinary procedures for racist acts will also...

