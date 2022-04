During these last two years many residents throughout Massachusetts, New England, and the United States have fallen on hard times. Some folks had to go on unemployment and many have yet to return to pre-pandemic income levels. It doesn't seem to be getting any easier as food costs continue to rise. Then of course you have gas prices. I recently saw a couple of stations in Pittsfield selling gas for $4.25 per gallon. That's rough. Last week I spent over $100 in less than 24 hours filling up my vehicle and my wife's vehicle.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 16 DAYS AGO