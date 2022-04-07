ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

PASTOR'S PEN: What’s our worth?

By Pastor Ron Witbeck
lakecountystar.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article‘What’s Our Worth?’ Does our mind turn to the things of the world? Some may look only at their position in life, others at bank accounts or investments, some the homes they live in or the ‘bigger’ toys!. It may depend on who we are...

www.lakecountystar.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Do You Have A God Gene?

If you’re a God fearing person, tap in and explore with me, or keep it moving. I wrote this blog because for years I’ve always known that we are a God who creates. Consider this concept. Women are the vessel with the ability to create life, and that pretty incredible. You have the ability to create a life and lifestyle you desire, but most people beg God for favor. Why do we have to beg while living on earth? Because it’s designed that way to control folks. Now, some people need to stay in that zone, begging but never really moving. I grew up Presbyterian and that was so underwhelming as a child. Grew up going to Baptist churches with friends. Tried Buddhism for 40 years and that was enlightening. But now I find spiritually more satisfying because it makes sense, plus there’s no begging. Now, let’s get to the God gene.
RELIGION
Times Gazette

How do you know God hears your prayers?

“God doesn’t only have one phone line,” says Avery, age 10. Apparently, Avery has never heard a busy signal when praying. We’ve all experienced the unavailability of important people. We may think God is too busy to listen to the details of our lives, but God is the perfect father. He takes special delight when his children come to him in prayer.
RELIGION
1077 WRKR

Some Churches Have a Sense of Humor and Here Are Signs to Prove it

Every time I drive by a church I usually read their sign and have learned that some churches have more fun with their signs than others. When I was growing up, my family went to church but we didn't have a sign out front where you could put any fun comments on, and I'm pretty sure our preacher wouldn't have approved, but it was still a great church to attend.
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Rapids, MI
Big Rapids, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
The Independent

Hospice nurse shares four biggest regrets of the dying

A hospice nurse has shared the four biggest life lessons she has learnt from caring for people on their death beds.Julie McFadden, from California, US, regularly shares stories about her work and patients’ stories on TikTok, where she has more than 800,000 followers.In a recent video, she gave her followers some advice that she has learnt from those who are dying.She said people’s biggest regrets are commonly centered on not living presently or being grateful enough for what they have.“Most people at the end of their life have regrets about not appreciating their health, not appreciating being alive, working their...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
CBS News

Kids talk to neighbor with dementia

A group of kids from Mississippi always make it a point to talk to their neighbor, Mr. Gene. Local mom Megan Nunez says Mr. Gene has dementia, but the neighborhood kids reintroduce themselves to him after school every day and have kept up their relationship for two years.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Salon

California candidate running for office because Jesus spoke to her son in the closet

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. California Republican Rachel Hamm is running for Secretary of State in the June primary. Like many candidates, she is speaking about her motivation for running. Like many GOP candidates, she is claiming God was involved in her decision. Unlike any other candidate, Hamm says Jesus spoke to her son in a closet and told her to declare her candidacy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

Reddit This article originally appeared on 12.05.18. If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBUR

I wish my mom could tell me the story of her death

“Is mom going to die?” my sister asked over the phone. “I think so,” I replied. I was standing in my bathroom, toothbrush in hand. It was an ordinary morning in February 2021. My kids were downstairs getting ready for school. The sun was out. And though my world was wobbling, I moved with strange stillness after receiving a call from the police in my mother’s town, 25 minutes down the road. Neighbors had found my mom at the bottom of her back steps, unresponsive but with vital signs. She was in an ambulance, on her way to the hospital.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy