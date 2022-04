HERMISTON — Boardman resident Jasmine Landeros was able to be productive when she had COVID-19 last year. “It was not fun. I wouldn’t want to do that again,” she said. She said she suffered worse than many of the other people around her with COVID-19. It did, however, give her time to think and do some research. And she decided that, after her recovery, she would do something she and her mother had long dreamed — she would open a thrift shop.

