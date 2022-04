BERLIN (Reuters) - The growing number of Ukrainians seeking refuge in Germany will become a “big, big challenge,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday. Speaking after talks with the leaders of Germany’s 16 states to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, Scholz said that despite the challenge it should be relatively easy to help Ukrainians settle in given that they don’t need visas to enter Germany and they have automatic access to healthcare and education as well as language and integration courses.

POLITICS ・ 22 DAYS AGO