ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labelle, FL

A retired bull rider is a celebrity at a drive-through in LaBelle, Fla.

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 1 day ago

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. David Bosselait is a celebrity at a drive-through in LaBelle, Fla. His usual order...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Woman shot while driving through Orlando intersection

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies are searching for a suspect in an overnight shooting at an Orlando intersection. Officials with the sheriff's office say a 24-year-old woman was shot around 3 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bonneville Drive and Sussex Drive. She was taken to the hospital...
ORLANDO, FL
KIII 3News

Fire rips through home on Devon drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Monday evening, fire crews responded to a house fire on the 1600 block of Devon to find heavy smoke and flames pouring from the home. Thanks to an aggressive response from the Corpus Christ Fire Department, the blaze was contained within 15 minutes. Fortunately, all...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
WJHG-TV

North Florida Motorplex celebrates track record, prepares for Saturday racing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -On to our Thursday racing segment with North Florida Motorplex. Last week the folks up there saw a new track record set by Ralph Edelen out of Thomasville, Georgia. He ran his pro mod in a time of 3.79 in the eight of a mile track. That’s 200 miles an hour. That’s dead stop to 200 in less than four seconds. That’s moving. This weekend we get a class of cars similar to what you see in the Fast and Furious movies . A lot of street grudge racing here , brought to the track. Below is the Motorplex schedule for Saturday, the Season Kickoff they’re calling it. Five different classes of racing you see there with the entry fees and the payouts. The headliners the 28/275 " no time” class which is a racing class for highly modified production type cars with added on nitrous oxide , pro chargers or blowers . The gates open at 9, the track is hot at 11. For more information call the number listed 850-209-4345!
THOMASVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Labelle, FL
Black Enterprise

Update: Report Says 14-Year-Old Missouri Teen’s Harness Was In ‘Locked Position’ When He Fell

An accident report has been filed in the death of a Missouri teenager who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week. BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who was visiting Orlando’s Icon Park with his football team, died from his injuries after a fatal plunge from the Free Fall drop tower last Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Man dies after crashing his car into 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A 59-year-old Florida man has died after hitting an 11-foot alligator on the road with his car.John Hopkins was driving eastbound on County Road 672 in Lithia, a Tampa suburb, at about 12.30am on Thursday when his vehicle hit the alligator in the middle of the road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.Authorities said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before falling into a ditch on the north side of the road.Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The alligator died as well.Marco Villarreal, the sheriff’s spokesman, said the...
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Inskeep
Fox News

Missing Florida mom Cassie Carli found dead in Alabama

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. – Cassie Carli, a Florida mother who disappeared one week ago after meeting the father of their 4-year-old daughter, was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama on Saturday evening, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Sunday. Her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo, was arrested Saturday...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle.Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach.”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
ACCIDENTS
People

4-Year-Old Girl Dies After SUV Slams Into Playground at Fla. Preschool: 'Unspeakable Tragedy'

A Florida girl was killed this week when a driver crashed into the playground of the preschool where she and another child were playing. According to a report sent to PEOPLE by the Florida Highway Patrol, a child died on Wednesday when a Jeep Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old woman veered off a DeSoto County roadway, drove through a chain-link fence and collided into two children inside a playground at Imagination Station Learning Center in Arcadia. The SUV finally came to a stop when it crashed into a tree, FHP said.
ARCADIA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Drive Through#Fla#Horse#Wbbh#Dunkin#Copyright Npr
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

CORGI FALLS OVERBOARD FROM YACHT IN FLORIDA,THEN SWIMS 7 MILES TO SHORE

A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident’s yard. Jon Atwood said he brought his dog, Jessica, with him when he went to help his mother and stepfather take their 65-foot yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season via the Intracoastal Waterway.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Gainesville Sun

In Florida, a river is likely running beneath your feet

There is a scene in Wes Skiles’ brilliant film, “Water’s Journey,” where a team of divers is deep beneath the Floridan Aquifer charting unexplored water hundreds of feet below the earth’s surface. Above them, a scientist is able to follow their path through a suburban back yard, through a Sonny’s barbecue, until the divers surface in a muck-filled, oil-stained sinkhole.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Alligator killed after it was filmed trying to bite woman’s paddleboard in Florida

An alligator caught on video intimidating a paddleboarder in Florida has been killed after authorities determined it posed a possible threat to humans. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the alligator was caught on 22 February and removed from the Silver Springs State Park, where paddleboarder Vicky Baker, 60, had a scary encounter with the 11-foot, 10-inch gator in September of last year. The alligator was shot in the head, according to Fresh Take Florida, and its body, hide, and meat were processed, state officials said. The action was greenlit following the release of video and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father of teenager who fell to death at Orlando theme park questions why ride went ahead

A father of a teenage boy who fell to his death from a theme park ride has said he wants answers as to why his son was allowed on the attraction.Tyre Sampson, 14, from St Louis, was visiting ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, as part of an American football programme.He fell out of the restraints of the Orlando Free Fall attraction and was rushed to hospital, where he died on Thursday night. The teenager boarded the ride with two friends, but began to feel uneasy as the ride was climbing to its highest point. Speaking days after his death,...
NFL
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
720K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy