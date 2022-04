Friday at the 2022 Masters delivered a magical moment at the par-3 16th hole as Stewart Cink, with his son on the bag, delivered the tournament's first hole-in-one in dramatic fashion. Cink, 48, landed his approach on the high side of the green and let the slope do the work with his ball trickling nearly halfway across the surface before cinking sinking right in the cup.

