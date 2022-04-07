ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Shows Like Tokyo Vice You Must See

By Tamal Kundu
Cover picture for the articleBased on investigative journalist Jake Adelstein’s 2009 memoir ‘Tokyo Vice: An American Reporter on the Police Beat in Japan,’ ‘Tokyo Vice’ is a crime-drama series set in the Japanese capital at the turn of the century. The story follows Adelstein (Ansel Elgort), an American expatriate, as he joins the Japanese-language newspaper...

AdWeek

HBO Max Drops First Trailer for Tokyo Vice

HBO Max’s newly released trailer for its upcoming crime drama Tokyo Vice promises linguistic and cultural barriers will be the least of American journalist Jake Adelstein’s problems as he reports on the corruption within the Vice squad of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department. “What’s it like to be...
hypebeast.com

HBO Max Uncovers the Hidden Secrets of Japan in New 'Tokyo Vice' Trailer

HBO Max has released its official trailer for crime drama series Tokyo Vice. The series is based on Jake Adelstein’s 2009 memoir, which follows the journey of an American journalist who moves to Tokyo to investigate the corruption within the vice squad of the police department. In the trailer, audiences can see Ansel Elgort play the journalist, who is immediately alienated by his local co-workers because he is a foreigner. His character later finds himself knee-deep in the police and crime underworld in Tokyo. Elgort’s character makes light of his situation in a particular scene by asking, “What’s it like to be a Yakuza? I could write about that.” To which he receives the response, “Yes, but then I’d have to kill you.”
Collider

'Tokyo Vice' Trailer Shows Intense and Intimate Thriller Series Starring Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe

Following the first-look image unveiled back in February, HBO Max released today the first trailer for Tokyo Vice, an upcoming action-thriller series that is set to premiere in early April. Inspired by a true story, the series starring Ansel Elgort follows a young American journalist who is sent to chronicle the everyday activities from of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police and ends up uncovering shocking information about the Vice squad and the Yakuza — the Japanese mafia.
epicstream.com

Decider.com

‘Pachinko’s Subtitles Are Quietly Genius

Apple TV+‘s Pachinko is a glorious ode to the power of familial love. The show follows one Korean family through the turmoil of the 20th century. First, we follow young Sunja (Yu-na) as she navigates life in a sleepy fishing village that’s occupied by Japanese rulers. Later, we watch as teenaged Sunja (Minha Kim) falls in love with a dashing local leader (Lee Min-ho) and winds up on a path that leads her to immigrate to Japan. Then, in a series of scenes set in the 1980s, we watch as a now elderly Sunja (Youn Yuh-jung) attempts to help her American-educated grandson Solomon (Jin Ha) reconcile his ambitions with the cultural legacy she has given him. Through it all, we watch this saga unfold in three different languages — Korean, Japanese, and English — meaning that, yes, Pachinko has a lot of subtitles.
NPR

'Tokyo Vice' offers a stylized tour of Japan's criminal underworld

This is FRESH AIR. In the new series "Tokyo Vice," Ansel Elgort stars as Jake Adelstein, a young crime reporter in Japan. The series premieres tomorrow on HBO Max. Based on Adelstein's bestselling memoir, it offers its hero and us a trip into Tokyo's criminal underworld. Our critic at large, John Powers, says it's a trip you'll want to take.
ComicBook

Spy x Family Shares New Theme Songs in Latest Trailer

Spy x Family has given fans the best look at the new anime yet with its latest trailer! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has been one of the key releases in Shueisha's Jump+ app in Japan, and has been picking up steam with fans in North America ever since Viz Media started to release it with the digital Shonen Jump library. The series is gearing up for a whole new kind of takeover too as the official anime adaptation is scheduled to hit next month as part of the new wave of anime hitting with the Spring 2022 anime schedule.
epicstream.com

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 249 Release Date

The fighting continues, but this time we finally get to see who's fighting who. We may have missed Tokyo Revengers for a week due to an unexpected break, but the shonen series is finally back! Here's everything you need to know for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 249!. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 248...
thecinemaholic.com

Tokyo Vice Episode 1, 2, and 3 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘Tokyo Vice,’ a crime-drama series from HBO Max, offers a gritty and unbridled account of the world’s most populated metropolis, exploring the city’s criminal underground from the unique and thorough perspective of a beat reporter of American origin. The series is based on the 2009 memoir ‘Tokyo Vice: An American Reporter on the Police Beat in Japan’ by Jake Adelstein, whose fictional counterpart is portrayed by Ansel Elgort.
