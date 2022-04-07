7 Shows Like Tokyo Vice You Must See

Apple TV+‘s Pachinko is a glorious ode to the power of familial love. The show follows one Korean family through the turmoil of the 20th century. First, we follow young Sunja (Yu-na) as she navigates life in a sleepy fishing village that’s occupied by Japanese rulers. Later, we watch as teenaged Sunja (Minha Kim) falls in love with a dashing local leader (Lee Min-ho) and winds up on a path that leads her to immigrate to Japan. Then, in a series of scenes set in the 1980s, we watch as a now elderly Sunja (Youn Yuh-jung) attempts to help her American-educated grandson Solomon (Jin Ha) reconcile his ambitions with the cultural legacy she has given him. Through it all, we watch this saga unfold in three different languages — Korean, Japanese, and English — meaning that, yes, Pachinko has a lot of subtitles.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO