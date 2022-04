Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, who previously DJ’d at a crowded mid-pandemic Chainsmokers concert in the Hamptons, is returning to the stage to DJ at Lollapalooza 2022. Yes, Solomon, who CNN explains “moonlights as an electronic dance DJ when he’s not running one of the largest investment banks in the world,” will DJ at the Chicago music festival in July. Solomon — that’s “D-sol” to you — regularly DJs at clubs in Miami and New York.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 17 DAYS AGO