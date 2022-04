After being announced at Microsoft Ignite (opens in new tab) last year, Loop components are now rolling out in Microsoft Outlook (opens in new tab). For those unfamiliar, Microsoft Loop (opens in new tab) is a new app that combines a powerful and flexible canvas with portable components that move freely and stay in sync across the software giant's apps. It is made up of three elements in the form of Loop components, Loop pages and Loop workspaces.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 HOURS AGO