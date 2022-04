GMercyU Program helps meet the need for a new generation of Nurse Leaders.Image via Pexels. Gwynedd Mercy University has announced the introduction of a Direct Entry Master of Science in Nursing degree program. Designed to help meet the need for highly skilled nurse leaders, GMercyU’s DEMSN program is designed for individuals who already hold a bachelor’s degree in a non-nursing field and want to transition to a master’s-level career in nursing.

COLLEGES ・ 2 DAYS AGO