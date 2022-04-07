Stopping The Spread: Tips For Avoiding, Combating Stomach Viruses

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Absenteeism in the workplace is running high thanks to the wave of stomach bugs, which have returned to pre-pandemic levels.

We all know how easily those kind of bugs can roll through a family, but your work family is proving to be just as vulnerable.

Stomach bugs are nasty and when they hit, it can feel somewhat powerless when it comes to overcoming their effects.

Allegheny Health Network’s Dr. Randy Peters says it’s a simple matter of mathematics and that when people cluster together, there are higher population densities, which leads to a higher likelihood that things are going to be transmitted.

Dr. Peters points out that for the past couple of years, many people haven’t been in the workplace clusters, and the spread of stomach bugs have been reduced dramatically with less opportunity for spread.

The lack of spread was even more noticeable in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, when there was a greater focus on hand washing and proper social distancing.

Now that things are getting back to normal, so is the attack on gastrointestinal systems from stomach bugs.

Symptoms can include nausea and vomiting, indigestion, heartburn, stomach, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and bowel movement issues.

WATCH: John Shumway reports:

Once the stomach bug has established its presence, it’s not just an overnight unwanted guest, with issues lasting for 3 to 5 days.

When it comes to minimizing symptoms and treating the bug, hydration is key.

In terms of staying active and vigilant in preventing stomach bugs from reaching you, to properly handle the fight, you have to know where the opponent is coming from.

“The main route of spread is fecal oral. Wash your hands after you go to the bathroom, or just freaking wash your hands,” Dr. Peters said.

Dr. Peters says that all it takes to contribute towards a stomach virus spreading is one not-so diligent person, with points of concern focusing around toilet seats, doorknobs, and handshakes.

Fist-bumping or elbow tapping might want to be considered for a while, according to Dr. Peters.

Handwashing remains the most important thing to prevent the spread of bugs, especially for those involved with preparing food.

If the virus does make its way to you, you can treat yourself with Imodium or Pepto Bismol, but Dr. Peters says you should see a doctor if you can’t keep liquids in or if symptoms persist past 3 to 5 days.