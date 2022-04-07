ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Kimmel Applauds Biden for 'Yukking It Up' With Trump Joke

By Ryan Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

"Obama comes back [to the White House] for one day and all of a sudden Biden turns into Billy Crystal!" Jimmy Kimmel...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 61

Ronald Kimble
1d ago

Biden is more Stable than Trump ever was. Trump is a spoiled Rich Kid who was placed in office by Putin. Bromance.

Reply(1)
31
Bryan Snow
1d ago

Obama is laughing at our citizens in your face. Notice Joey left to wander aimlessly, no friends and no attention!

Reply(3)
27
Timothy Travis
1d ago

jimmy's probably has about the same brain cells as biden

Reply(8)
48
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Billy Crystal
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Care Act#Kimmel Applauds#The White House#Abc#Aca
Idaho8.com

Republican donors line up behind Liz Cheney as she takes on Trump

Bobbie and Bill Kilberg were expecting a few dozen people for their fundraiser Monday for GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, an intimate cocktail party they were planning at their home in McLean, Virginia. But in the weeks since the Republican National Committee voted to censure Cheney for her involvement in the...
WYOMING STATE
Telegraph

Watch: Kamala Harris laughs during press conference on Ukrainian refugees

Kamala Harris has been criticised for giggling when asked if the US should take more Ukrainian refugees. The vice-president, who is on a three-day trip to Poland and Romania, laughed when asked the question at a press conference in Warsaw alongside Andrzej Duda, the president of Poland. She looked at...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid claims Trump would be prosecuted by DOJ if he was a Democrat: He’s ‘untouchable’

MSNBC host Joy Reid thinks that former President Donald Trump would be more likely to face prosecution from the Department of Justice (DOJ) if he were a Democrat. On Monday, "The ReidOut" host, during an interview with left-wing legal analyst Joyce Vance, echoed the statements of the Jan. 6 committee when she expressed frustration that Attorney General Merrick Garland had not yet acted on multiple referrals to investigate and prosecute Trump regarding the Capitol riot.
POTUS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
867K+
Followers
88K+
Post
793M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy