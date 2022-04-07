Winamac Park Board to Meet Tonight

LIMA — The Board of Commissioners for the Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District will hold their monthly meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 15. The meeting will take place at the McElroy Environmental Education Center, 2355 Ada Road, Lima.
ODESSA- The Odessa Board of Alderman will hold a regular session meeting Monday, March 28th. On the agenda includes an introduction and reading authorizing the city of Odessa to enter a lease agreement to finance the construction of a new city hall. The board will also discuss a proposed resolution approving and adopting the city of Odessa fee schedule. The meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the community building in Odessa.
