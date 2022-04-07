ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

DCHC and SHFB Offer Free Groceries

By Site Staff
bizneworleans.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS, La. (press release) – DePaul Community Health Centers (DCHC) is partnering with Second Harvest Food...

www.bizneworleans.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAPT

Boys and Girls Club of Jackson holds free grocery bag giveaway

JACKSON, Miss. — The Boys and Girls Club of Central Mississippi held a free grocery bag giveaway Saturday. The club prepared over 200 hot meals that were given away on Happy Tuna Day. "One of our pillars at the boys and girls club is to ensure that our community,...
JACKSON, MS
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Helpful Free Grocery Services For Hudson Valley Residents

It's a great way to make sure everyone has food on their table. No one should ever have to worry about not having enough food for themselves or their family. Between COVID-19 and everything else going on in our world, it's safe to say things have been pretty difficult for everyone. Sometimes asking for help can be hard, but there are some great services here in the Hudson Valley to help out the residents.
HUDSON, NY
CBS Chicago

Get free groceries when you get a COVID vaccine at Roseland Community Hospital Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Getting your COVID-19 vaccine could earn you free groceries Wednesday. Molina Healthcare of Illinois and the Roseland Community Hospital are holding a vaccine clinic. The first 50 people who get a vaccine or booster shot also get a bag of food, with meats, veggies and pasta.The clinic runs at Roseland Community Hospital on 111th Street from 9 a.m. until noon.It you can't make it, there's another vaccine clinic next week and one more in April.
CHICAGO, IL
K945

Seen a Black Ladybug With Red Spots in Shreveport? Don’t Touch It

Spring is finally here! Everything is turning green again, pollen is in the air, and the bugs are out in force. This past weekend, I had the pleasure of hanging out at the Little League Ballfields in Vivian, Louisiana for the first of the "Sunday in the Country," concert series. I just happened to see this cute little emo Ladybug on the truck window, but after doing a little research I found out that this insect is not one you want to mess around with.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Society
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
WWL

15-year-old Louisiana girl makes $10K selling digital art

ZACHARY, La. — ZACHARY, La. (AP) — After she tore her ACL in September, Mya Parker was looking for things to do to fill in the space that sports played in her life. So the 15-year-old Zachary High freshman started creating NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, as a way of combining her interests in art and investing. So far, she’s made more than $10,000 selling her drawings online.
ZACHARY, LA
pymnts.com

Walmart Marketplace Launches New-Seller Savings

Walmart has unveiled New-Seller Savings, a limited-time Walmart Marketplace promotion that’s exclusive to new sellers, according to a Monday (April 4) company blog post. Walmart eCommerce has seen “tremendous growth in the past two years, and for sellers, big and small, looking to join a curated marketplace that focuses on trust, transparency and fairness there has never been a better time to start selling on Walmart.com,” the post says.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Harvest Food Bank#Groceries#Food Drink#Charity#Dchc#Shfb
99.9 KTDY

Postal Boxes Sealed in Some Parts of New Orleans

New Orleans has another major problem. WVUE-TV in New Orleans posted a photo of a couple of drop-off boxes in the city and as you can see here, they are sealed off. So why are these boxes sealed off? Well, according to WVUE, the mailboxes are sealed because people have been stealing the mail.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TravelNoire

National Fried Chicken Festival Returns To NOLA After Two-Year Hiatus Due To Pandemic

Great news for those who love classic southern fried chicken and want to celebrate it in the iconic city of New Orleans, Louisiana. After suspended for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, The National Fried Chicken Festival presented by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is returning this year. The fifth edition of the event will take place October 1st and 2nd at the New Orleans Lakefront.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Louisiana Sheriff Sentenced to 10 Years for Receiving Bribes

Former Louisiana Sheriff Sentenced to 10 Years Receiving Bribes. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that former long-time St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Rodney J. Strain (a/k/a Jack Strain), age 56, from Abita Springs, Louisiana, was sentenced today to 120 months imprisonment by United States District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo after previously pleading guilty to Count 15 of the indictment returned in August 2019, charging him with soliciting and receiving bribes, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 666(a)(1)(B) for his role in the privatization and operation of a work-release program that operated in Slidell, Louisiana between 2013 and 2016. As part of the sentence, Judge Milazzo ordered a $10,000 fine, 3 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment fee. A forfeiture hearing is scheduled for July 13, 2022. Judge Milazzo also ordered Strain to serve his federal sentence concurrently with the sentence he is currently serving based on his conviction in the 22nd Judicial District.
SLIDELL, LA
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville Utilities offering free trees to city residents

The Charlottesville Department of Utilities is adding the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program to its lineup of energy conservation initiatives. This partnership provides 200 free trees to Utilities customers within the City of Charlottesville, encouraging them to conserve energy and reduce energy bills through strategic tree planting. The...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missouri Southern offers free tax assistance

JOPLIN, Mo. – Missouri Southern State University offers free tax return preparation assistance through The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. The free service is available to qualified individuals and families who make less than $58,000 per year. Community members must schedule an appointment and bring the following:. Photo identification.
JOPLIN, MO
101.5 The BUZZ

Cincinnati: Metro Offering Free Rides

Metro is offering free rides this week due to high gas prices. This is a good look. People can give their car a rest for a second. Via Fox19 According to a news release, all Cincinnati Metro and Access routes will be fare-free for a week-long period in March. The fare-free rides will begin Sunday, […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WFXR

Kroger offers new way to help customers save at the pump

(WBTW) — Kroger will offer a new way for customers save money at the gas pumps with a special promotion for the next week. According to a news release, from now through Tuesday, March 22, customers can earn 4x fuel points on gift card purchases. Some gift cards, including Kroger gift cards, are not included. […]
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy