Sam’s Club’s Popular Pineapple Spears In Coconut Water Are Back

Sam's Club

The pineapple spears went viral on TikTok last year, with a video from user @OfficiallyTracyTime’s getting millions of views when she used the pineapples to create a boozy piña colada-like treat.

In the video, she poured the coconut water and syrup from the jar into a separate container, then filled the jar with Malibu Coconut Rum, replacing the lid and shaking it up. Sounds like a great idea to us!

While you can eat the jarred pineapples directly from the container, Sam’s Club also suggests a few other ways to enjoy them. You can cut them up into smaller pieces to enjoy in a fruit salad, blend them into a tropical smoothie or put them on skewers with shredded coconut and strawberries.

You can also try brushing them with a mixture of butter, brown sugar and cinnamon, and grill them for 7-10 minutes to create a side with a caramelized glaze. The grilled spears would pair well with other summer sides and this recipe for pineapple baked chicken.

Sam's Club

There are plenty of other ways to use pineapple as well, like these pineapple upside-down cupcakes, these pineapple cheesecake bars or take the idea of grilling them up a notch with this recipe for Fireball grilled pineapple.

You can also use the pineapple in an actual Piña Colada or for another boozy option, this pineapple rum sangria that requires just three ingredients: pineapple, dry white wine and a bottle of rum.

Adobe

If you come up with a unique way to enjoy these pineapple spears, maybe you could become TikTok famous!