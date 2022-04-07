ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Sam’s Club’s Popular Pineapple Spears In Coconut Water Are Back

By Kaitlin Gates
Simplemost
Simplemost
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ag4sn_0f24COQ200
Sam's Club

The pineapple spears went viral on TikTok last year, with a video from user @OfficiallyTracyTime’s getting millions of views when she used the pineapples to create a boozy piña colada-like treat.

In the video, she poured the coconut water and syrup from the jar into a separate container, then filled the jar with Malibu Coconut Rum, replacing the lid and shaking it up. Sounds like a great idea to us!

While you can eat the jarred pineapples directly from the container, Sam’s Club also suggests a few other ways to enjoy them. You can cut them up into smaller pieces to enjoy in a fruit salad, blend them into a tropical smoothie or put them on skewers with shredded coconut and strawberries.

You can also try brushing them with a mixture of butter, brown sugar and cinnamon, and grill them for 7-10 minutes to create a side with a caramelized glaze. The grilled spears would pair well with other summer sides and this recipe for pineapple baked chicken.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gc425_0f24COQ200
Sam's Club

There are plenty of other ways to use pineapple as well, like these pineapple upside-down cupcakes, these pineapple cheesecake bars or take the idea of grilling them up a notch with this recipe for Fireball grilled pineapple.

You can also use the pineapple in an actual Piña Colada or for another boozy option, this pineapple rum sangria that requires just three ingredients: pineapple, dry white wine and a bottle of rum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dkY9W_0f24COQ200
Adobe

If you come up with a unique way to enjoy these pineapple spears, maybe you could become TikTok famous!

Comments / 1

Related
Mashed

A Popular Trader Joe's Ice Cream Flavor Is Back And Shoppers Are Thrilled

Spring is officially here, which means warm weather and longer days are finally on the horizon. But this time of year doesn't just mean the return of pleasant weather — it also means the return of many of our favorite warm weather treats. And the number one treat that most people can't wait to enjoy? Ice cream. According to a survey conducted by Harris Poll in 2015, ice cream is the nation's favorite summer food, with two out of three Americans ranking it higher than other classic summer foods like burgers and pie (via PR Newswire).
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Simplemost

Ice Cream Sandwich Cake Will Be Your Go-To No-Bake Dessert This Summer

If you’ve ever finished an ice-cream sandwich and realized it was simply not enough, we have discovered the dessert of your dreams: ice-cream sandwich cake! Ice-cream sandwich cake combines layers of ice-cream sandwiches with hot fudge, caramel sauce, whipped cream and your choice of toppings (may we recommend chocolate chips or sprinkles?).
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Pineapples#Spears#Coconut Water#Food Drink#Sam S Club
Taste Of Home

We Made a Frozen Pudding Dessert from 1968 and It’s Still Amazing Today

While flipping through favorite vintage cookbooks, one in particular caught my eye: the Jell-O Pudding Ideabook published in 1968. Small cooking booklets like this were popular through the ’50s and ’60s as home cooks looked for ways to make creative meals and desserts from convenience foods like Jell-O gelatin and instant pudding. The Ideabook is full of recipes that turn Jell-O pudding mixes into everything from cookies to pies, and under the “Frozen Fancies” section, a recipe for a frozen pudding dessert that I was just dying to try.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Southern Buttermilk Biscuits

This recipe for old-fashioned Southern Buttermilk Biscuits are the best! They come out so thick and fluffy and melt in your mouth!. Being from the south, we pretty much always have biscuits at every dinner. You just cannot go wrong with these easy and delicious Southern Buttermilk Biscuits. They take minimal ingredients and just a little arm work to throw them together. It is so easy to master biscuit making with just a few steps. I don't know a single person who doesn't love these biscuits. So if you are looking for that perfect biscuit recipe, then you have to make this Southern Buttermilk Biscuit recipe.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Hillsdale Daily News

A few variations on traditional bread pudding

Linda from Pinconning says there's nothing better than her mom's Old-Fashioned Bread Pudding. Jeff from Caro sent in his recipe for Sausage & Apple Bread Pudding. It is delicious for a weekend breakfast. Sue from Archbold serves her Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce. Here are their recipes:. OLD-FASHIONED BREAD PUDDING.
RECIPES
Simplemost

Sam’s Club Has Spacious Pool Floats That Can Hold 6 People

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you’re already daydreaming about beach days this summer, the newest inflatable float from...
AMAZON
The Guardian

Nigel Slater’s recipe for mussels with herb butter

Make a herb butter: finely chop 1 clove of garlic. Mash it to a soft paste with a little sea salt using a pestle and mortar. Finely chop 1 tbsp of thyme leaves, 10g of parsley leaves and add to the garlic. Grate 1 tsp of zest from a lemon and add to the herbs and garlic. Using a spoon, mash the herbs into 200g of softened butter, adding 6 tbsp of white breadcrumbs and a grinding of black pepper.
RECIPES
Houston Chronicle

Crispy lamb meatballs with herby feta yogurt will put a spring in your step

Is it feeling like spring yet where you are? Do you hear more birds chirping? Are there tender buds on the trees? It's full-on spring mode where I am, but I have friends in the Southern hemisphere who are gearing up for colder days, and I know others who've been reveling in warm weather for months now. Time and space still feel a bit nebulous, but at least we have our seasons to ground us.
RECIPES
Boomer Magazine

Smashed Cucumber Salad

This recipe is inspired by Pai Huang Gua, a dish that originated in the Sichuan region of China. When it comes to the main ingredient, why should you smash the cucumbers instead of neatly slicing them? When you smash them up, you expose more surface area and create little nooks and crannies that the flavorful dressing can sneak into.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Caramelized Brown Sugar Salmon Recipe With Creamy Curry Sauce Is Restaurant Quality in 20 Minutes

I love getting cooking inspiration from meals I've eaten at restaurants. This brown sugar salmon recipe with a creamy curry sauce is one of them. So many flavors to enjoy!. The simple brown sugar and mustard glaze caramelizes as it bakes, and is complemented perfectly by the creamy curry sauce. Serve this easy salmon recipe with jasmine rice and roasted vegetables.
RECIPES
WSB Radio

McDonald’s bringing back popular Szechuan sauce

The long wait for one of McDonald’s most sought-after condiments is almost over. The fast-food behemoth confirmed Monday that its viral Szechuan dipping sauce will be available exclusively through the chain’s app for a few days beginning March 31. The wildly popular sauce, which debuted in 1998 as...
RESTAURANTS
Simplemost

Simplemost

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy