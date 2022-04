The Dutchman ruled the roost in West Yorkshire, adding to his success in Exeter and Brighton earlier in the campaign to make it three Premier League wins in just six weeks. Van Gerwen took advantage of a quarter-final bye after Gary Anderson was ruled out of the night after testing positive for Covid-19 by ending the hopes of Peter Wright in the semi-finals before hammering Wade in the final, with 'The Machine' left to reflect on a third runners-up finish of the tournament.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO