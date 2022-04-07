ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Behind the Badge: DPSO Sgt. Angela Bandy

KTBS
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to...

www.ktbs.com

KTBS

Child shot on Youree Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. - A two-year old was shot at the Towne South Oak apartments Friday afternoon. The incident happened on the 7800 Block of Youree Drive. The boy was playing with the gun when it went off and hit him in the leg. He was rushed to Willis Knighton Pierremont and later transferred to Ochsner with non-life threatening issues.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Students arrested, drugs seized in Natchitoches school K-9 search

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Five arrests were made and over 50 grams of high grade marijuana, paraphernalia and a THC edible were seized Tuesday morning at a Natchitoches Parish high school during a drug search, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office said Tuesday in a news release. The search at Natchitoches Central...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTBS

Shreveport teenager working to stop gun violence

SHREVEPORT, La. -- One Shreveport teenager isn't waiting until he's older to be the change he wants to see in the city he calls home. Micheal Walters, or "MJ" as he prefers, started sticking close to Shreveport police officers about two years ago. He's from the Cooper Road neighborhood and says instead of just talking about needing a change in his city he decided to get out in his community and actively start helping improve it.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Behind the Badge: Caddo Deputy Chris Davis

SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. Today, Rick introduces us to Caddo Parish Deputy Chris Davis. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at behindthebadge@ktbs.com.
CADDO PARISH, LA
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. The Texas Highway Patrol, Dallas Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Harris’ arrest. Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial…
DALLAS, TX
KSLA

Footage of fire at Golden Corral

Many LSU Health students made a “bald” move on Thursday, March 17. It’s annual Geaux Bald Shave Day!. Wiley College students awarded $300K to make short film; rapper T.I. surprises students with video call. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The film is scheduled to be finished by...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

2 doctors dead following Smith County dental office shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Both doctors shot in a Smith County dental office incident have died, according to the sheriff’s office. The men were shot by Steven Alexander Smith, 40, who is charged with capital murder, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Larry Christian. Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
99.9 KTDY

2 Men Arrested as Facebook Argument Leads to Shooting in Opelousas

A man accused of shooting someone with bb shots from a shotgun in August 2020 has been arrested. Travis Finley of Eunice is behind bars on a $150,000.00 bond. According to a press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 100 block of Orchid Drive in the Opelousas area on August 24, 2020. Investigators say the victim shared a social media post in support of a law enforcement agency after an officer-involved shooting. Another suspect in the case, Daveon Finley of Lafayette, argued with the victim on social media about it and allegedly threatened to go to the victim's home to fight him.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KTAL

Who is running for Shreveport Mayor? 6 already declared

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Qualifying for the Shreveport Mayor’s race in November won’t open until July, but that has not stopped at least six candidates from declaring their intent to run for the office. Two Caddo Parish Commissioners, a former city council member, a retired police officer,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Hummingbirds are Being Killed in Shreveport Due to This Mistake

There is Nothing Like Seeing a Hummingbird Zip Infront of You. I still get giddy when I spot one in the wild. It's just as exciting as seeing a shooting star. I love seeing hummingbird feeders around because it means that there is a chance that a hummingbird will make its presence known. There is something that we humans are doing that could put these beautiful creatures in danger.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLFY.com

Checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish this Friday

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) — According to Louisiana State Police Troop D, there will be a sobriety and seat belt checkpoint on Friday from 6 p.m. to midnight in Calcasieu Parish. The location of the checkpoint has not been disclosed. Police will be arresting impaired drivers and checking vehicles for unrestrained drivers and passengers.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

