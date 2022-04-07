Some companies make us less healthy. This list ranks them best to worst

Remember in 2017, Elon Musk said that artificial intelligence would replace humanity in the next five years? While working on artificial intelligence for Tesla cars, he concluded that society had approached the moment when artificial intelligence could become significantly smarter than people. "People should not underestimate the power of the computer,'' Musk said. "This is pride and an obvious mistake." He must know what he's talking about, being one of the early investors of DeepMind, a Google subsidiary that developed an AI that could beat humans at Go and chess. AI is really good at many "human" tasks — diagnosing diseases, translating languages, and serving customers. But as the application of AI expands, more and more people are wondering if it will eliminate the importance of human skills and experience in various tasks. Will we hand over all the responsibilities to robots and intelligent machines in the coming decades? Read on to find out more.

ENGINEERING ・ 15 DAYS AGO