In October 2020, Google released the Google TV app to replace the Play Movies & TV service of old. Despite being pre-installed on most Android devices, Play Movies & TV never really took off as it primarily only acted as a gateway to the Play Store to purchase or rent new content. Now, the company has announced that it is retiring the "Movies & TV" section from Google Play on your Android device. Instead, purchases and rentals will solely be available from the Google TV client.

CELL PHONES ・ 16 DAYS AGO