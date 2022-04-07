ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N.C. Rural Hospitals with Worst Finances Are in Poorer, More Diverse Counties

In the past decade, rural hospitals that shuttered tended to be in rural counties with lower incomes, higher levels of unemployment, and higher proportions of Black and Latino residents. That finding comes from a recent study conducted by researchers at the Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research at UNC...

