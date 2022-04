It’s never a good idea to head out for a 30 mile drive at the tail end of a blizzard with 40-below windchill. But I did it anyway. I grew up with the saying, “When winter closes everything down, all the farmers drive to town.” I guess I couldn’t help it; I was on my way to Minnesota to visit my friend and to bring her brother a piece of equipment that I had picked up for him at the tool & die shop. The snow quit this morning; it would be daylight for four more hours. Snowplows weren’t keeping up with the wind; snow filled in after the plow soldiered through.

