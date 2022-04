Can you tell us how this partnership between the Smithsonian and U.S. Embassy Paris came about?. Both the French and American governments recognize the importance of promoting climate sustainability and building inclusive, tolerant societies. As the covid pandemic worsened, we needed to find new ways to work together on these issues as our usual, in-person, methods were no longer feasible. We contacted the Smithsonian because we wanted to put together a program on climate that also promoted the principals of diversity and inclusion for both educators and students. Smithsonian's educational teams are leaders in the field, and their subject matter expertise and program standards are renowned. It was clear from the get-go that they would be the right partner for such an ambitious project.

