Record Numbers Of Illegals Are Streaming Across The Border – Wait Until May

If you think the Biden-border crisis is bad now? Just wait until May. That's when the Trump Title 42 health restrictions will officially end, and that means Biden's wide open border will be open even more.

"The surge is already underway, we are seeing what we have never seen at the Southwest border" said retired captain with the Texas Public Safety Intelligence and Counter Terrorism Division Jaeson Jones, "Last week when I was down there, most of the people that I saw crossing in Starr County, Texas were Cubans, Venezuelans, and Nicaraguans."

Thousands of illegal immigrants are coming across our border every single day, with that number now in the millions since Joe Biden took office. The end of Title 42 is only going to make it that much worse.

"Title 42 has been like a magnet, telling the world that if you want to go to the United States now is the time" Jones told KTRH, "Because Title 42 is ending, they're using it to get people who have always wanted to come to the U.S. to come now."

And if you think that this is just more incompetence from the Biden administration? Think again.

"It's all by design" Jones added, "That is where we are right now, and that is where the concern for every American should be, and why I say that when you look at what's happening at your Southwest border, this is no longer an immigration issue, this is a national security issue occurring down there."

It seems pretty straight forward. Republicans and Democrats should agree that letting in thousands of illegals, especially many that are violent criminals, is not a good idea for our country. So why is the Biden administration allowing it?

"They will not give a win whatsoever to the prior administration, no matter at what cost, even destroying our own country" said former ICE special agent Victor Avila in a talk with KTRH news, "Two, I think they actually want to fundamentally change the fabric of our country. They know they'll have more control of these individuals in these communities."

If all of that is not bad enough, illegal immigrants can come into our country, Covid or not, no problem, but the Biden administration still wants everyone to wear masks on airplanes.