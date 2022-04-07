ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, MN

Benton Co. History: Market Days A Big Deal for Local Communities

By Jim Maurice
WJON
WJON
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

SAUK RAPIDS -- Way back in the early days of Benton County, before there was a county fair, there were Market Days pretty much in every community and they were wildly popular. Benton County Historical Society Executive Director Mary Ostby says the Benton County Agricultural Society was formed in 1852 by...

wjon.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEPR

Benton County Fire District #4 looking to raise levy lid; looking for community feedback

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Benton County Fire District #4 is looking for the community's input on putting the Emergency Medical Services levy back on the ballot this August. The Fire Chief, Paul Carlyle, said since the levy was voted on in 2016 the rates have fallen. They went from 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value to 35 cents per $1,000 due to growth in the area.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
WJON

St. Cloud Mayor Working to Extend Lease at the MAC

Portions of the city operated Municipal Athletic Complex are on Federal land owned by the Veterans Administration. Those portions include Joe Faber Field and all of the Veteran's Golf Course with the exception of the club house. Dick Putz Field, the hockey arenas and parking lot are all part of the city's property.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

City of St. Cloud Tracking COVID Through Wastewater

The City of St. Cloud has been tracking COVID-19 levels in the community through wastewater. St. Cloud Public Services Director Tracy Hodel joined me on WJON today. Hodel says St. Cloud provides wastewater services for 5 other cities in the metro area which includes St. Joseph, Sauk Rapids, Sartell, Waite Park, St. Augusta and soon to be Foley.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benton County, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Sauk Rapids, MN
County
Benton County, MN
Sauk Rapids, MN
Government
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota ski resort purchased by anonymous donor

(Park Rapids, MN) -- An anonymous Minnesota donor has helped a San Francisco-based trust purchase a former ski resort to be used as park land. The donor assisted the Trust for Public Land with purchasing Val Chatel near Park Rapids from a group of investors. The purchase was made for one-point-eight million dollars on March 7th and the land was then donated to Hubbard County.
KROC News

Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest

Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly.
KEYC

New Walz plan for surplus includes bigger tax rebate checks

NEW HOPE, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz released an updated plan Thursday for how to spend the state’s enormous budget surplus, including a proposal for income tax rebate checks of $1,000 per couple. His revised supplemental budget proposal, released Monday, follows last month’s announcement that the state’s...
NEW HOPE, MN
Bring Me The News

After months of 'bickering,' controversial yacht on Lake Minnetonka has been moved

The storied Seanote has finally left its problematic winter port: a Lake Minnetonka boat launch parking lot. After a whole lot of legal back-and-forth (or "bickering," as a clearly annoyed judge put it), the 40-ton yacht was moved off the Hennepin County-owned land overnight March 30-31, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office confirmed — bringing an end to the monthslong saga.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Benton Co#The State Legislature#The Minnesota State Fair#The Benton County Fair
WJON

Oldest Home In Minnesota an Hour from St. Cloud

Again, since we are all looking for fun and interesting things to do that are close to home, here is a cool attraction a little over an hour from St. Cloud. It's the oldest home in Minnesota. The home is 200 years old, and totally worth it to drive there and check it out.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Waite Park’s ‘Abraham Lincoln House’ Is For Sale

There may be a few ways to get from Sartell to South St. Cloud, but there are definitely no fast routes. My route of choice is to cut through Waite Park, past Menards/Crafts Direct on 10th Avenue South, then hang a left on County Road 137 past the new Tech High School.
WAITE PARK, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJON

St. Paul School Board to Vote Again on Lifting Mask Mandate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ The St. Paul school board is set to vote again on whether to lift the district's mask mandate. Reports say the board will vote Tuesday. The board voted 3-2 on March 22 to keep the mandate in place, rejecting the superintendent's recommendation to drop it.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WJON

Hwy 23 Road Construction Between Foley and Milaca Starts in May

FOLEY -- Starting in mid-May, a major resurfacing project will get going on Highway 23 between Foley and Milaca. Crews will be repaving 12 1/2-miles of roadway from east of 13th Avenue in Foley to the Rum River Bridge in Milaca. The $16.7-million project will include some intersection realignments, turn...
FOLEY, MN
WJON

St. Joseph Park & Rec Planning Spring Events

ST. JOSEPH -- The St. Joseph Park and Recreation Department has a number of new events planned for this spring. Park Director Rhonda Juell says she tried to plan one new event each month for the department that was just created by the city back in August. She says for...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
WJON

Updated: 10 Central MN Coffee Roasters to Support Your Caffeine Fix

I recently decided that I want to be a coffee snob. Notice that I didn't say I am a coffee snob but that I want to be a coffee snob. I'm a penny-pincher, and for most of our married life my wife and I have been drinking cheap coffee -- Aldi brand or whatever's cheapest at Target. At my lowest point, I've even bought bags of resale coffee from Marshall's (don't...just don't). Last year, I developed an ongoing case of acid reflux, and -- after some trial and elimination -- I determined that poor coffee was the cause. So, around the holidays, I made a conscious decision that I'm only going to drink good coffee moving forward. I started by biting the bullet and ordering coffee from some local Minnesota roasters; I also added coffee to my Christmas wish list and am thrilled to report that I received several stocking's full of some really good coffee.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Free Easter Meal Offered for St. Cloud Area Residents

ST. CLOUD - Once again this Easter a local couple has taken on the task of offering free meals to people who want or need them. Ben Prigge and his wife first served up a free meal on Thanksgiving in 2020. They gave away 80 meals that they made in the kitchen in their home. The following Easter in 2021 the number of meals they gave away grew to 600, and for this past Thanksgiving, they more than doubled it to about 1,300.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Explore the 10 Minnesota State Parks Closest to St. Cloud

Research shows that walking & hiking offers multiple benefits, from increased creativity and better brain function to more flexibility and stamina. So you won't just burn calories, you'll also improve your well-being. Here are the Ten State Parks Closest to Saint Cloud. Walk the trails amid grand red & white...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Minnesota Moose Population at Largest Level Since 2011

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Minnesota's moose population is the largest its been in more than a decade after 11 consecutive years of remaining relatively stable. Department of Natural Resources officials said Monday that the state's estimated moose population is about 4,700 animals. The survey showed no statistically significant change...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy