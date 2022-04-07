ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Economist: Evidence Indicates A Statewide Housing Bubble

By Wyatt Goolsby
 1 day ago

The Texas real estate market is showing signs of a housing bubble.

Housing prices in the Lone Star State are up about 20% year over year. That matches what's happening across the rest of the nation. The Federal Reserve recently warned about a “brewing U.S. housing bubble.” The trend may remind Americans of the early 2000's when housing prices were going up year over year by double digits. However, Chief Economist Vance Ginn at the Texas Public Policy Foundation warns that mortgage rates are rising amid inflation.

“The liquidity is tightening up and the affordability is not there, and then when you put into place property taxes as well here in the state, there’s fewer people that are able to buy a home,” Ginn said.

He notes the Fed has increased interest rates to 4.7%.

“That increase in interest rate means that the average monthly payment is going up by 25%,” Ginn explained. “So, what that means is that many people won’t be able to afford their monthly mortgage payment, so they’ll have to go into foreclosure.”

He says if there is a housing bubble, it might burst within the next several months. Other economists have also warned of a cool down in the housing market in 2022.

