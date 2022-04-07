New video shows Rash Bar arsonists pouring gasoline, setting fire inside establishment

Police released surveillance video of the moment the suspect set fire to a Bushwick bar Sunday. The suspect remains on the loose.

In the video, the suspect is seen coming into the bar and start pouring out liquid on the ground before lighting a flame and setting it all on fire. Those flames spread fast and caused extensive damage. The owner credited the bartenders for helping everyone get out.

Police say this happened Sunday just before 9:30 p.m. inside of Rush Bar, which is at the intersection of Willoughby Avenue and Charles Place. Two women, a 25-year-old and a 23-year-old, were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor burns.

The owners took to Instagram to show some of the damage and thank their bartenders.

Police are asking for help in identifying the suspect.

The owners have set up a GoFundMe to raise money for medical costs for their staff and repairs.