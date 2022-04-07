ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

UK households ‘face record £900 income hit this year’

By Holly Williams
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OycF6_0f244jMc00

UK households are set to be £900 worse off this year in a “historic fall” in living standards but the lowest earners face a £1,300 blow to finances and the hit could be higher if the Ukraine crisis escalates, according to a report.

The latest UK economic outlook from PwC sees inflation hitting 8.4% later this year, which will mean a 2% drop in household incomes, marking the biggest fall in real wages since the 1970s and the largest decline in living standards since records began.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and belt tightening among households and businesses means the economy will grow at a slower-than-expected rate of 3.8% in 2022, down from the 4.5% previously pencilled in and last year’s record 7.4% expansion, the report suggests.

But in an even more gloomy outlook, growth could plummet to 2.8% and inflation peak at a 40-year high of 11% if Russia’s military advance continues and global sanctions against President Vladimir Putin’s regime ramp up.

That would see the poorest households potentially suffer a £1,600 knock to their incomes in 2022, PwC has warned.

It said while unlikely at the moment, its “economic escalation scenario” could see the UK energy price cap rise by another 75% in the autumn to around £3,500 if the UK and EU join the US in banning imports of Russian gas.

PwC said the UK “could face a historic fall in standard of living”.

Nick Forrest, UK economics consulting leader at PwC, said: “It is clear that many households and businesses will be feeling great pressure from rising costs this year.

“Were further sanctions introduced in response to pressure to rapidly curtail the use of Russian oil and gas, the UK economy would continue to grow but the pace of growth would be significantly slowed.

“The UK is not yet facing a growth crisis but it is facing an inflation crisis.”

Under its main forecast, PwC predicts that the energy price cap will rise by another 36% to £2,700 a year, while oil prices will peak at the current 116 US dollars a barrel and global food prices will leap 10% from levels seen in February.

But its more pessimistic scenario would see oil rise to 150 US dollars a barrel and worldwide food prices jump by 40%.

Barret Kupelian, senior economist at PwC, said: “ Food and energy price hikes typically act like asymmetric tax hikes on households as its users cannot materially cut back on its consumption.

“This will act as a headwind to economic activity as households cut back on spending in other areas.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Cost of living: 'My pay isn't keeping up with rising prices'

UK wage growth failed to keep up with the rising cost of living between November and January, new figures show. Wages rose, but when taking rising prices into account, regular pay showed a 1% fall from a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said. Gamu Nyasoro, a senior registered...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Iceland boss claims food bank users are turning down donations of fresh vegetables because 'they can't afford to boil them' as cost of living crisis grips Britain

Desperate Britons are turning down potatoes and root vegetables at food banks due to the surging cost of cooking them, the boss of Iceland has warned. People are rejecting the common household items because 'they can't afford the energy to boil them', Managing Director Richard Walker claimed. He said the...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Shropshire Star

Milk, eggs and coffee see big price hikes as UK inflation jumps higher

The latest official data showed prices rose across the board in February, including for many everyday household items and staple foods. UK inflation rocketed higher again in February as Britons faced price hikes across everything from fuel and food to clothing and computer games. The latest figures from the Office...
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Uk Economy#Food Prices#Pwc#Eu#Russian
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
TechRadar

Three urgent tips for anyone who pays for their energy bills by direct debit

Ahead of tomorrow’s energy price hike (1 April), Martin Lewis has outlined three tips for people who pay for their energy bills by monthly direct debit. Tomorrow, the energy price cap is due to rise by an average of 54%. If you have never switched supplier or you were on a cheap fix that has now ended, your energy bills are governed by the price cap. You’re also on the price cap if your previous supplier went bust and you have moved supplier as a result.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

592K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy