Spain travel rules: Can unvaccinated Britons holiday there?

By Helen Coffey
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Confusion reigned in Spain yesterday – first it was announced that all unvaccinated British tourists would finally be allowed into the country, provided they had a negative test.

Next minute, the tourist board had done a full 180 , apologising “unreservedly for the miscommunication earlier today which was due to a misunderstanding of the new entry requirements”.

So what are Spain’s current travel rules – and can Brits go on holiday there? Here’s everything you need to know.

What are the current rules for vaccinated travellers?

Fully vaccinated British travellers – defined as having had two jabs, with the second administered at least 14 days prior and no more than 270 days prior (in which case you need to have had a booster) – can visit Spain for any reason, provided they can show proof of vaccination via the NHS app or letter.

There is no need to test or quarantine, and vaccinated arrivals no longer need to complete Spain’s health control form.

What are the current rules for unvaccinated travellers?

Recovered from Covid-19

Adults who have recovered from coronavirus within the last six months can enter Spain for any reason.

You can use the UK proof of Covid-19 recovery record or a recovery certificate issued by a relevant health authority or medical service.

At least 11 days must have passed since your first positive nucleic acid amplification test – NAAT (PCR or similar) or rapid antigen test. The recovery record or certificate will be valid for 180 days from the date of the positive test and must include the following information:

  • your full name
  • the date you first tested positive
  • the type of test administered
  • the name of the country issuing the recovery record or certificate
  • documentary proof of the diagnostic test from which the Recovery Certificate is derived

Travellers using proof of recovery to enter Spain need not test or quarantine, but are still required to fill in Spain’s online Health Control Form.

Not recovered from Covid-19

British adults who are not fully vaccinated and cannot show a valid proof of recovery can only enter Spain for “essential” reasons – not for tourism.

What about children?

12 to 17-year-olds

Travellers from the UK aged 12 to 17 inclusive can enter Spain by presenting a negative PCR result from a test taken within the 72 hours before they arrive in Spain. Antigen tests are not accepted.

Alternatively, travellers aged 12 to 17 can enter Spain with a full vaccination certificate or a recovery certificate. The vaccination expiration date of 270 days does not apply to 12 to 17-year-olds (ie, if their second dose of the vaccine is more than 270 days old, they don’t require a booster shot to be recognised as fully vaccinated).

Other than those who are fully vaccinated, travellers must fill in and sign an online Health Control Form no more than 48 hours before travel.

11 and under

Children under the age of 12 years old do not need to:

  • show proof of being fully vaccinated on entry to Spain
  • take diagnostic tests prior to arrival
  • show proof of having recovered from prior Covid-19 infection in the last six months

However, they are still required to fill in the Health Control Form.

Will entry restrictions ease soon?

It looked like these rules were being relaxed after the Spanish tourist board erroneously announced that unvaccinated holidaymakers from the UK would be let in for non-essential reasons with immediate effect.

But this was swiftly back-peddaled: “The Spanish Tourist Office in the UK issued a statement earlier today which was incorrect. The statement said that from today, 6 April, non-vaccinated UK passengers can now enter Spain with proof of a negative PCR or antigen test, or proof of diagnostic recovery and without the need to be double vaccinated. This was misinterpreted and is not correct.”

Pedro Medina, deputy director of the Spanish Tourist Office in the UK, said: “We apologise unreservedly for the miscommunication earlier today which was due to a misunderstanding of the new entry requirements.”

It looks like the current rules could be in place until the end of the month, after officials confirmed last week that the entry restrictions would be extended until 30 April .

Elsewhere, countries across Europe are relaxing entry rules, with some scrapping all restrictions, regardless of travellers’ vaccination status .

Related
The Independent

The destinations that have scrapped all travel restrictions – regardless of vaccination status

Sweden and Latvia lifted their remaining travel restrictions on Friday, joining a growing pack of European countries that have done away with all testing and vaccine passport rules for holidaymakers.If you’re looking for the simplest possible holiday this Easter, these 14 destinations - although not the usual big hitters for spring travellers - might be your best bet.All of these countries have now removed both entry requirements such as tests and proof of vaccination, and most of their rules on the ground (with masks recommended or advised in certain spaces, such as on public transport).Or opt for a staycation, if...
TRAVEL
Washington Post

Unvaccinated Americans can now travel to France without seeking special permission

France has moved the United States to a lower-risk category in its international travel restrictions, making entry significantly easier for Americans who are not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The European country added the United States to its “green” list, which indicates “negligible or moderate circulation of the virus, in...
TRAVEL
Time Out Global

Thailand is scrapping pre-departure tests for vaccinated travellers

We could all do with a sun-splashed adventure after the horror of the past two years – and for many of us, jetting off to an island paradise is now an actual possibility. As of April 1, Thailand will no longer require pre-travel PCR testing for vaccinated travellers, meaning that trip of a lifetime to destinations including Bangkok and Phuket will be just that little bit easier.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Next Web

Germany sticks it to Russia by offering a €9 monthly public transport ticket

In an effort to reduce its reliance on Russian oil, the German government is slashing the cost of public transport for residents. In summer 2022, people living in Germany can get a monthly public transport ticket for only €9 euros per month — a tenth of its usual price. The ticket will be offered for three months and will be called “9 for 90”.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

People are comparing working in the US and Denmark: ‘The new American Dream is to leave America’

Workplace cultures differ greatly depending on where you are in the world.In the United States, most employees work 40 hour weeks, take minimal paid leave, and seldom take breaks throughout the day. Throughout Europe, employees take on a more relaxed approach to their workplace culture. And down under in Australia, work days adapt to the country’s laid-back lifestyle.It can be difficult to understand just exactly how different workplace cultures are throughout the world. Luckily, one Reddit user detailed their experience working in Denmark compared to working in the US. The thread, which was posted one day ago on the popular...
JOBS
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Death Plans For British Monarch Allegedly Leaked After A Welsh Government Official Accidentally Emailed Them By Mistake

Queen Elizabeth is already in her advanced years and she has sparked various health concerns in the past months. She's one of the most prominent figures in the world, so it's not shocking to know that the firm has planned all the details of her funeral in advance. However, according to a report, the Queen's death plans accidentally leaked.
U.K.
BBC

Ukraine: Grandmother to arrive in Brighton after visa wait

A Ukrainian woman is to join family in Brighton after she was given approval to travel after a four-day visa wait. Anna Maria Szalay's 74 year-old grandmother Svitlana Ziolkovska, who has an existing two-year UK travel visa, waited four days in Poland for UK officials to stamp her passport. She...
LIFESTYLE
KEYT

UK to end all COVID-19 travel rules ahead of Easter break

LONDON (AP) — Britain says all remaining coronavirus measures for travelers, including passenger locator forms and the requirement for unvaccinated people be tested for COVID-19 before and after their arrivals, will end Friday. Officials say that should make going on holiday easier for the Easter school vacation. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the changes will mean people “can travel just like in the good old days.” The announcement came Monday as coronavirus infections were rising in all four parts of the U.K. — England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — for the first time since the end of January. The number of hospital patients with COVID-19 is also going up. Scientists blame the new infections in England on a sub-variant of omicron.
TRAVEL
The Independent

What are the latest UK travel rules for vaccinated travellers?

With the scrapping and reintroduction of red lists, PCR tests, lateral flow tests and self-isolation at various points during the last year, it’s been tough to keep track of the UK’s fluctuating travel rules.Now the line-up has changed once again, following the government’s announcement that it will end all remaining travel rules for arrivals to the UK.Transport secretary Grant Shapps described “greater freedom in time for Easter”, saying “You can travel just like in the good old days”.But do vaccinated travellers still need a Passenger Locator Form (PLF), and are there any other surprising bits of admin that might trip...
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

Scam Covid Test #2: Leaving the UK

Scam Covid Test #2 is part of Punxsutawney TPOL Trip Report. Disclaimer: I drafted this post in October 2021. One day, and maybe that day is today, we can look back and see how stupid these travel restrictions were. To go to Italy from the UK, the Italian government requires...
PUBLIC HEALTH
