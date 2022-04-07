ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London’s first corgi café to open for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

By Kate Ng
 1 day ago

A pop-up café dedicated to the Queen ’s favourite dog breed will open for a limited time in London in honour of her Platinum Jubilee .

The one-day only corgi café claims to be the first of its kind in the UK and will be organised by Pug Café, a dog events company that hosts breed-specific pop-ups.

Corgi owners and fans alike must buy tickets to attend the event, which will take place on Sunday 29 May at The Refinery in Bankside, London.

Ticket prices start at £7.75 for children under 16 and £13.75 for adults with a corgi, whilst those without a corgi tagging along pay slightly more. Corgis can attend for free and will also receive a “pupuccino with biscuit topper”.

Corgis are famously the Queen’s favourite breed of dog and she has owned more than 30 since she ascended the throne in 1952.

Her Majesty currently has three dogs, a pure-bred corgi named Muick, one corgi-daschund mixed breed (known as a “dorgi”) named Candy, and Lissy the cocker spaniel.

Candy is the eldest of the three dogs, while Lissy is the newest addition to the royal family, having joined it in January this year. Muick was one of two corgis gifted to the Queen in 2021, but the other, who was named Fergus, died in May.

In celebration of her 70 th year on the throne, the corgi café will allow attendees to let their pooches off the lead for 80 minutes as a “social experience” and offers free professional photos that can be downloaded after the event.

The café will also feature a “chill zone” for nervous or older corgis and guests.

Guests will also receive exclusive discounts and freebies with every booking, and can order from brunch, lunch, afternoon tea and spring cocktail menus while there.

Anushka Fernando, co-founder of Pug Café, told Metro : “Our breed-specific events are known to be the perfect way to socialise your dog and we decided to host our very first corgi event to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee.

“Corgis have long been her favourite breed and what better way to honour her. This is a day for corgis, owners and corgi fans alike with lots to sniff and explore, treats and pupuccinos on arrival, playtime with fellow corgis and heaps of fuss from the dog-loving humans coming.”

