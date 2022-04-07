ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passenger jet suffers runway excursion in Africa after landing during heavy rainfall

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

A Mwant Jet passenger plane suffered a runway excursion on Wednesday, overrunning the tarmac while landing during heavy rainfall.

Footage shared on social media shows the Embraer EMB-145 aircraft caught in vegetation after overshooting the strip at Kolwezi Airport in the Democratic Republic of the Congo .

A total of 29 people were onboard (24 passengers and 5 crew members) and none were injured in the incident, but damage to the plane is still being assessed.

The flight had departed from the city of Lubumbashi before landing in Kolwezi.

