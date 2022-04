The filing deadline for an annual nonprofit informational return to the IRS is officially the 15th day of the fifth month after the end of the nonprofit’s fiscal year. As an example, if the fiscal year ends on Dec. 31, the report is due on or before May 15 of the next year. The 2022 filing covers all revenue and expense incurred during calendar 2021.

