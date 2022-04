As the saying goes “The internet never forgets”, which is precisely why you have to be careful about exactly what you put online. This task is easier though, when you aren’t the type of person who goes on a two minute long sexist rant, because you did badly at a video game. If you are that type of person, you might find that footage of you going on such a rant might just rise to the surface of social media, even months after you went on such a tangent. This is what happened to YouTuber IShowSpeed, who got more than a little upset when he lost a 1v1 shoot out in a match of Valorant.

