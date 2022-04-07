ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IC Theatre Lab presents production of “Grease”

By Sydney Brumfield
theithacan.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith black raised curtains, a simple lighting rig and red, shimmering tinsel, IC Theatre Lab transformed the James J. Whalen Center’s Presser Hall into a makeshift stage for its production of “Grease.” The performance hall was full of excitement as the show was sold out. This...

theithacan.org

Comments / 0

Related
Brainerd Dispatch

Stage North Theatre Co. presents 'Anything Goes'

BRAINERD — Join Stage North Theatre Co. on its luxury liner the S.S. American for a laugh-a-minute voyage where literally and figuratively “anything goes.”. The Cole Porter musical “Anything Goes” sets sail six times from the Franklin Arts Center in Brainerd starting March 24 through April 2.
BRAINERD, MN
Winston-Salem Journal

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem presents “The Drowsy Chaperone”

THEATER PERFORMANCE: Little Theatre of Winston-Salem presents “The Drowsy Chaperone” at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. First produced in Canada in 1998, the Broadway version of “Chaperone” arrived in New York in 2006. It won five Tony Awards and a number of other awards in New York and London. The story opens in a middle-aged man’s apartment, where he drops the needle on the cast recording of his favorite 1928 musical. Suddenly, the story and its cast of characters comes to life around him. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. March 17-19 and 2 p.m. March 19-20. Tickets are $17.12-$33.17 at ltofws.org. The Arts Council theaters require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR lab test result not more than 48 hours prior to event. Visit ltofws.org.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU Theatre and Dance to present musical ‘Bright Star’

To conclude its 2021-22 season, the Department of Theatre and Dance at East Tennessee State University will present the Appalachian love story musical “Bright Star.” The show will be performed in the Bert C. Bach Theater at the Martin Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. on April 1-2 and 7-9, and at 2 p.m. on Sundays, April 3 and 10.
THEATER & DANCE
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ithaca College#Performing#Musical Theater#The Ic Theatre Lab
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2: Fan-Favorite Star Declined Offer to Return for Disney+ Sequel

While spring is just getting started and Halloween is months away, there's already plenty of excitement for Hocus Pocus 2, the eagerly anticipated sequel to the much-loved 1993 film. However, while fans are excited to see Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters, there is one star of the original film who was offered a chance to come back for the sequel but declined. According to Entertainment Weekly, Thora Birch was asked to reprise her role as Dani Dannison in the Disney+ film, but due to scheduling conflicts had to decline.
MOVIES
CBS News

The one and only Ann-Margret

The actress and singer who came to fame singing "Bye Bye Birdie" isn't ready to say farewell just yet. Ann-Margret, the star of such hits as "Viva Las Vegas," "Carnal Knowledge" and "Tommy" (the latter two of which earned her Oscar nominations), talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about her transcendent six-decade career, from her childhood in Sweden where she dreamed of being an entertainer, to her status as a sex symbol, to becoming a Hollywood grand dame.
CELEBRITIES
KATU.com

Derek Hough Shares New ABC Dancing Special "Step Into... the Movies..."

Just in time for the 94th Annual Academy Awards, we catch up with Emmy Award-winning choreographer Derek Hough to talk about his new on-hour special recreating some of the most legendary cinematic performances. "Step Into... the Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough" reimagines iconic dances through a modern lens. The...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Nehemiah Persoff, Actor in ‘Some Like It Hot,’ ‘On the Waterfront’ and ‘Yentl,’ Dies at 102

Nehemiah Persoff, a charter member of the Actors Studio who appeared in dozens of notable films and TV shows, from Some Like It Hot and On the Waterfront to The Twilight Zone and The Untouchables, has died. He was 102. Persoff died Tuesday night at an acute care facility in San Luis Obispo, California, his son Dan told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterBobby Rydell, Pop Singer and 'Bye Bye Birdie' Actor, Dies at 79John Zaritsky, Oscar-Winning Documentary Filmmaker, Dies at 79Mantas Kvedaravicius, Lithuanian Documentary Filmmaker, Dies in Ukraine at 45 The prolific character actor also portrayed Henry Fonda’s brother-in-law in Alfred Hitchcock’s The Wrong Man (1956),...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Variety

Sister Takes Minority Stake in ‘Be Water’ Producer Dorothy Street Pictures

Click here to read the full article. Transatlantic production powerhouse Sister has taken a minority stake in independent outfit Dorothy Street Pictures. Dorothy Street Pictures, which is behind Sundance and Cannes title, Bruce Lee documentary “Be Water” and has a Pamela Anderson documentary in the works for Netflix, will remain fully independent. The company’s Julia Nottingham (“Skate Kitchen”) and her team of documentary filmmakers including Emmy nominated Becky Read (“Three Identical Strangers”) will continue to develop and produce television and feature content in the non-fiction space, grow its scripted slate led by Ariadne Kotsaki and leverage the collective expertise...
BUSINESS
KNOE TV8

Ruston Community Theatre presents “Father of the Bride”

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ruston Community Theatre is bringing the Broadway show “Father of the Brid” to Ruston. You can see the reenactment of the classic drama live at the Dixie Center of the Arts. The show dates are March 24-26 @ 7pm and 27th at2pm.
RUSTON, LA
lowerbuckstimes.com

Neshaminy Valley Theatre Company presents ‘Annie’

For the past two years, Neshaminy Valley Theatre company has held out hope that “the sun will come out tomorrow” regarding its production of Annie, which was indefinitely paused when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Now, that “tomorrow” is finally here. In April, at Neshaminy High School’s...
LANGHORNE, PA
New Jersey Stage

Algonquin Arts Theatre presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s "Cinderella"

(MANASQUAN, NJ) -- Algonquin Arts Theatre presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 10. This enchanting, musical adaptation of the beloved fairytale will put a spell on audiences of all ages. The musical showcases some of the songwriting duo’s loveliest tunes, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible,” and “Ten Minutes Ago.” Add a dash of fairytale romance, magical onstage transformations, and the iconic glass slippers—and you’re guaranteed to have a ball!
MANASQUAN, NJ
The Hollywood Reporter

Mark Rylance Interned on Savile Row to Play a Gangster’s Tailor in ‘The Outfit’

Most film productions have a costume department, but The Outfit, a period crime drama set for a March 18th release by Focus Features, elevates clothing to a starring role. As the thriller is set entirely within a tailor’s workshop, venerable Savile Row maker Huntsman was tapped to provide the wardrobe. The 170-year-old firm, which has lately supplied clothing for big-budget productions including The King’s Man, did more than furnish suits and overcoats. Huntsman creative director Campbell Carey led the film’s star Mark Rylance in an apprenticeship, showing the Academy Award-winning actor the ropes of bespoke suit-making. In the film Rylance plays Leonard, a Savile Row-trained English tailor who’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Producing Partners Ben Holtzman, Sammy Lopez & Fiona Howe Rudin Launch P3 Productions For Live Entertainment

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Ben Holtzman, Sammy Lopez and Fiona Howe Rudin announced today the launch of P3 Productions, describing the new venture as an artist-driven producing team dedicated to building productions from the ground level to uplift new voices and communities. “We’re thrilled to combine our passion for the entertainment industry and drive as creative producers with the launch of P3 Productions,” said the partners in a joint statement. “Since our very first meeting, we felt the potential in our partnership to build thought-provoking stories with artists we admire and respect. From Broadway-bound musicals, reimagined classics, and...
ENTERTAINMENT
Middletown Press

Warner Theatre presents Montgomery and Ohlman, Steve Earl concerts

TORRINGTON — The Warner Theater has tickets available now for the James Montgomery Band with Christine Ohlman April 30, and Steve Earle & The Dukes on June 16. The James Montgomery Band with Christine Ohlman will be joined by performances from the Sax Attack Horns and The Jam Factory. The April 30 concert begins at 8 p.m.
TORRINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy