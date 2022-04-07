ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BFI Film Fund Appoints Louise Ortega As Senior Production & Development Executive

By Tom Grater
 1 day ago
The BFI has named Louise Ortega as Senior Production and Development Executive for its Film Fund.

Ortega has had roles at companies including See-Saw Films, Vertigo Films and Slim Film and Television. At the BFI, she will work across both the development and production funds, accessing applications, recommending funding decisions and providing hands-on creative production support for filmmakers. Her portfolio will have a focus on debuts.

She will report to Natascha Wharton, the Fund’s Head of Editorial, and work alongside Senior Exec Kristin Irving, as well as Editor-at-Large Lizzie Francke and development executives Aoife Hayes and Phoebe Sutherland. The role replaces Farhana Bhula, who joined Film4 earlier this year.

Mia Bays, Director of the BFI Film Fund , said: “I am excited about Louise joining, bringing a wealth of experience and dynamism to round out the Film Fund team. She has a built up a real specialism around developing writers and story which will be really valuable to us the team and of course to the filmmakers we support.

Louise Ortega added: “I couldn’t be more excited to be joining the formidable team Mia Bays is heading up at the BFI Film Fund at what I believe to be a fascinating time for cinema. Film is more important than ever in this new reckoning we’re undergoing, in bringing us together and reflecting us back to ourselves

