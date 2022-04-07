ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Stephen Curry on LeBron James' comments: 'I'm good right now'

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HS9t8_0f23yu0b00

Curry responded to James’ comments from “The Shop” on Wednesday. “Well he got his wish. He was the captain and he’s picked me for the last two All-Star Games. So I don’t know if that suffices, but I’m good right now,” Curry said on 95.7 The Game. “Whenever you get the interest or curiosity of what it would be like to play with arguably the MVP kinda caliber dude like he is, one of the greatest of all-time, cool. That’s amazing. We all can live in that fantasy world.”

Source: CBSSports.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Joe Vardon @joevardon

MarJon Beauchamp started for G League Ignite. He was a fixture at NBA All-Star weekend. He dined with LeBron, met Adele. And he’s about to become a millionaire, thanks to the NBA Draft. To think, he almost quit basketball. ⁦@The Athletictheathletic.com/3233670/2022/0…10:02 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

LeBron James lists Steph Curry as a player he would like to play with in today’s game. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/06/leb…10:00 AM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Maybe @Jason Kidd and @Jared Dudley will text their buddy @LeBron James and encourage him to play against the Warriors tonight. Perhaps question his manhood. Or bribe him with a bottle of fine vino. Something to get him to play. – 9:29 AM

Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA

Steph Curry stans need to chill out. Don’t you get it? You won! Kevin Durant & LeBron James are two of greatest players of all time. One came here to play with Curry; the other wants to. Curry’s legacy secure. – 11:59 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

LeBron James: Stephen Curry the current player I most want to play with nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/06/leb…11:23 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Final: Another thriller at MSG. Nets rally from 21 down to beat the Knicks 110-98. Kevin Durant finished with 32 points, Kyrie Irving with 24. The chase for the seventh seed lives. Patty Mills and Seth Curry provided much-needed shooting. Cavs come to town Friday. Another big one – 10:07 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Sheesh! The shot making by the Nets late in this game. Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Seth Curry. My goodness. Patty Mills too. – 10:04 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Seth Curry just hit a dagger 3. This one might be over. 21-point comeback for the Nets, who now lead, 104-96, with 1:30 to go in the 4th quarter. – 10:02 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Seth Curry with a 3 that might be the dagger. – 10:02 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nash continuing to go small with KD, Kyrie, Mills, Brown and Curry. – 9:59 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

End of the third quarter: Nets are within striking distance, trail 82-72. Durant had a 3 at the buzzer fall short. KD has 19, Kyrie has 18 and Curry has a dozen. Can the Nets’ get stops in the fourth? – 9:31 PM

Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30

At a loss for words…unreal to see the best young hoopers in the game rep their region in The Town at the @underrated Tour Finals once again. Congrats to BOTH North regions for taking home the Titles! S/o @rakuten for helping make it all happen. Can’t wait till we do it all again pic.twitter.com/zXyitay1ma8:21 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jqQF0_0f23yu0b00

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Another pretty flat defensive effort for the Nets. Undermanned Knicks squad running them up and down the floor to close the 1st. Curry had a nice start in his return — but Nets better ramp up the intensity or else this young Knicks team is going to surprise them. – 8:12 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Nets 29-25.

• Burks 9 & 2

• Barrett 5-5-3

• Fournier 5-2-3

• Durant 4 pts, 3 asts

• Curry 8 pts – 8:11 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Russell Westbrook has been added to the Lakers’ injury report for Thursday in Golden State as questionable with right shoulder soreness. LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) remain questionable – 8:06 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Pregame: Seth Curry may not play til the playoffs.

Game tips: Seth Curry hits his first three shots. – 7:59 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Cannot put into words how important Seth Curry is to this Nets offense. Oh yes I can. I actually already have. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…7:56 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

The Lakers list LeBron James (left ankle sprain), Anthony Davis (right foot) and Russell Westbrook (right shoulder soreness) as questionable for game at Warriors. – 7:51 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Anthony Davis, LeBron James AND Russell Westbrook are listed as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game against the Warriors: pic.twitter.com/kEPU7AW74V7:50 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m4bol_0f23yu0b00

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Seth Curry showing how important he is already. Hits the basket of the game. A 3, of course. – 7:46 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Lakers’ LeBron James says he wants to play with Warriors’ Stephen Curry: ‘I love everything about that guy’

cbssports.com/nba/news/laker…7:38 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from MSG. Nets-Knicks tip in 20. First time KD and Kyrie are playing together here. Crowd still making its way in. Curious to see what Seth Curry looks like with his ankle and how the crowd gets tonight. Nets need to keep winning to get the seventh seed. Updates coming. – 7:23 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets starters vs. Knicks: Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Kevin Durant, Bruce Brown & Andre Drummond. – 7:02 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets starters at Knicks: Irving, Durant, Curry, Brown and Drummond. – 7:02 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Could Lakers star LeBron James be plotting a move to the Bay Area?

Unlikely.

But in a preview from an upcoming episode of “The Shop,” the four-time league MVP did give tremendous praise to Golden State’s Stephen Curry.

https://t.co/6QhhlZgli9 pic.twitter.com/VQrPPE5jmQ6:56 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46998F_0f23yu0b00

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Nash confirms that Seth Curry is playing and that Knicks RJ Barrett is Nash’s godson. pic.twitter.com/7C4MHDWkzH6:23 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Zugl_0f23yu0b00

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Steve Nash confirms Seth Curry is available tonight vs the #Knicks. He pointed out how much the shooting guard’s floor spacing helps the #Nets, as well as just easing the burden on a shorthanded rotation. – 6:07 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash said Seth Curry will play tonight. – 6:03 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nash says Seth Curry will play tonight. – 6:03 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Best career PER in NBA history:

1. Michael Jordan: 27.9

2. LeBron James: 27.3

3. Nikola Jokic: 27.1

4. Joel Embiid: 27.0

The talent level in today’s NBA is ridiculous. – 5:35 PM

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

In this week’s @bballilluminati, I reveal how LeBron James secretly holds all the cards in the scoring title race (at the 49:50 mark): podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/agg…4:10 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Lakers offseason preview: What to do with Russell Westbrook, LeBron’s extension and more.

hoopshype.com/lists/lakers-o…3:49 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Odds for the next Lakers head coach have been updated, with a list of some usual suspects (Fizdale, Snyder, Doc) along with some surprises, including LeBron James (lol), via @SportsBettingAG: pic.twitter.com/tfude4lPms3:43 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfKrV_0f23yu0b00

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

LeBron James remains fixated on one day playing with his dream teammate.

#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA

sportscasting.com/lebron-james-d…3:39 PM

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

Latest @BleacherReport Where Do LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers Go from Here? bleacherreport.com/articles/10031…2:56 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Steph Curry went through his full shooting routine today on one practice court, while the Warriors practiced on the other. According to Steve Kerr, he’s not at full speed, but is advancing nicely. – 2:24 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry came through yesterday well. Warriors practiced on one side of the court today, Curry went through his shooting routine on the other. Not full speed, but advancing, per Kerr. – 2:23 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Steve Kerr said Steph Curry is doing his shooting routine, but “not at full speed.” He added that he’s moving and looks good. – 2:22 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 1977, the @Boston Celtics John Havlicek became the fourth player in NBA history to reach 25,000 career points.

Havlicek and LeBron James are the only players in NBA history to reach career totals of 25,000 points, 8,000 rebounds, and 6,000 assists. pic.twitter.com/mZmQOtFJcf2:01 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tYz8v_0f23yu0b00

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Column: LeBron James always preaches the importance of “keeping the main thing the main thing.” If the main thing is still winning, it’s time to reassess his future with the Lakers @PostSports https://t.co/XOXQ3tw3Zo pic.twitter.com/3dGszAE02W1:03 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EiyCr_0f23yu0b00

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar apologizes to LeBron, “It wasn’t my intention to criticize” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/06/kar…1:01 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Seth Curry isn’t listed on Nets’ injury report for tonight’s game vs. NYK, suggesting he will be in the lineup for BKN. – 12:48 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

James Johnson has been upgraded to questionable with a non Covid related illness tonight against the Knicks. Seth Curry is also available to play after missing last night’s game with left ankle soreness. – 12:48 PM

Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick

Remember the narrative during the Miami Heat’s Big 3 era about @Dwyane Wade missing too much time with LeBron?

Wade missed 64 games in those 4 seasons, one of which was shortened.

Anthony Davis has missed 87 in 3 seasons, two of which were shortened.

@5ReasonsSports12:23 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Steph Curry last season:

— 32 PPG (led NBA)

— 37 PPG from April onwards

— 48/42/92%

— 37-26 record

— 1 All-Star teammate

— 8th seed

The Warriors were +509 with Steph on the floor last season. pic.twitter.com/81vrp1hZJa12:16 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fPbB0_0f23yu0b00

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

When LeBron passes Kareem in scoring, that may be the last time an all-time record in one of the major statistical categories is beaten.

Zero chance rebounds or assists records are surpassed.

Scoring (after LeBron gets it), steals and blocks are really long shots. – 11:34 AM

Mike Lynch @SportInfo247

Biggest Differential in 3P% vs what League Average Player Would Shoot w/ Same Attempts per PBPStats.com (min 200 3PA)

Luke Kennard +9.2%

Kyrie Irving +8.0%

Tyrese Maxey +7.3%

Desmond Bane +7.2%

Seth Curry +7.1% – 10:43 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Players to average 30+ PPG and miss the playoffs since 2006:

LeBron James

Stephen Curry

Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/eVJ6DDas0710:32 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bBkpE_0f23yu0b00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BX6cQ_0f23yu0b00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31fdbZ_0f23yu0b00

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Kyrie Irving last night:

✅ 42 PTS

✅ 6 AST

✅ 8-16 3P

It’s the 22nd time Irving has recorded a 40-point game with at least five 3P made.

He has tied Kevin Durant and LeBron James for the fourth-most such games in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/bsByXpV6CN9:21 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FHWeB_0f23yu0b00

Darren Heitner @DarrenHeitner

A big part of my job is fighting copyright trolls.

Many defendants will settle to avoid battling in federal court and legal fees.

Happened here with a 🏀 camp attended by @LeBron James vs. known troll Keith Bell, who recently lost a case and had to pay the other side’s atty fees. pic.twitter.com/3ndlKXqSA28:08 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43oP7U_0f23yu0b00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ykI5_0f23yu0b00

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops

Big question for bettors in regards to #Lakers is whether LeBron James is going to try to win the scoring title. He now trails Joel Embiid of the #Sixers by one-tenth of a point. LeBron needs to play 2 more games to qualify. He was 80-1 to lead #NBA in scoring in December. – 6:17 AM

This line of thinking makes James’ comments in an upcoming episode of “The Shop” fertile ground for speculation and rumormongering. When asked who he would most like to play with in the NBA, James’ first answer was his son, Bronny James, currently a junior in high school. When asked about which current NBA player he’d like to team up with, however, the elder James got the Twitter wheels turning. “In today’s game, sh– there’s some m—–f—— in today’s game, but Steph Curry,” James said. “Steph Curry’s the one that I wanna play with for sure, in today’s game. … I love everything about that guy. Lethal. When he get out his car, you better guard him right from the moment he pulls up to the arena. … You might wanna guard him when he get out of the bed. Swear to god. He’s serious.” -via CBSSports.com / April 7, 2022

95.7 The Game: Bob Myers on LeBron’s recent comments he wants to play with Steph: “I’m not gonna comment on that. … But who wouldn’t wanna play with Curry.” (via @SteinyGuru957 ) -via Twitter / April 7, 2022

Is Kevin Love getting any hints on that ’16 text chain that LeBron James is interested in a return to Cleveland? “After 2018, did [I] know he was going to the Lakers? I was like, eh, had some sort of an idea that it was a possibility, like a strong possibility I should say, but no, I don’t see any,” says Love. “He obviously loves our makeup. He loves our team, he has a special bond with Akron, the city of Cleveland, Ohio. But no, I don’t really get a feel for that as of right now. But you know, with him, it could change.” -via Sports Illustrated / April 5, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Steve Kerr’s Comment On LeBron Is Going Viral

With a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from postseason contention. During an appearance with 95.7 The Game on Wednesday, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr discussed possible starting lineups for his team’s upcoming postseason run. In doing...
NBA
thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

LeBron James reveals 1 current NBA player he most wants to play with

During his NBA career, LeBron James has played with the good (e.g. peak Dwyane Wade and young Kyrie Irving), the bad (e.g. washed-up Shaq and washed-up-from-being-washed-up Mike Bibby), and the ugly (e.g. Russell Westbrook and Russell Westbrook for a second time). But there is one current player James has yet to team up with and would really like to.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Adele
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Seth Curry
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To What LeBron James Said About Him

LeBron James is making headlines this Wednesday because of comments he made on the latest episode of The Shop. The four-time NBA champion revealed that he’d be interested in playing alongside Warriors star Steph Curry. “In today’s game? S—, there’s some motherf—ers in today’s game, but Steph Curry,” James...
NBA
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Trash talk between Draymond, Seth left Steph feeling awkward

Draymond Green is renowned to be one of the best trash talkers in the NBA. Any opponent on the floor (or referees, for that matter) could be the target of a harsh comment or two from Draymond, especially when they try to go after Warriors superstar Steph Curry. But it’s a little different when the subject of Draymond’s insults is related to Steph.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Shop#Cbssports Com#Twitter#G League Ignite
fadeawayworld.net

Frank Vogel Says LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Anthony Davis Will Play In Lakers Final Home Game: “We Do Realize It’s Fan Appreciation Day. We’re Going To Make Sure They Feel Appreciated.”

The 2021-22 NBA season has been beyond disappointing for the Los Angeles Lakers. They were considered one of the favorites to win the 2022 NBA Championship before the season began. But with the playoffs right around the corner, the Purple & Gold have officially been eliminated from the race. Even...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Nets guards Kyrie Irving, Bruce Brown’s message should scare the hell out of Knicks fans

The Brooklyn Nets took care of business vs. the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. They now sit in 8th place and control their destiny. If Brooklyn win their next three games, they’ll lock up the 7th seed. That means your 2022 Nets would host a Play-In game, win and you’re in the playoffs, as a 7th seed. Not bad, considering a few weeks ago we wondered if that game might be in Toronto where Kyrie Irving couldn’t even play.
NBA
The Associated Press

AP Was There: Kevin Durant decides to leave OKC for Warriors

Four-time scoring champ Kevin Durant decides to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder and join the Golden State Warriors. His decision to join the Splash Brothers and a team that just set the NBA record with 73 wins last season sent tremors through the league. Players and executives throughout the league immediately started to contemplate how the newest super team would alter the landscape. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story of Durant’s decision on July 4, 2016.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Sixers Player Officially “Ineligible To Play” In Toronto

The Sixers will be without one of their top defenders for Thursday night’s game in Toronto. On Wednesday, 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle was listed as “ineligible to play” on the NBA’s injury report likely due to his vaccination status and Canada’s COVID-19 protocols. Sixers reporter...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Adam Silver gets brutally honest on absences of star players like LeBron James, Stephen Curry

Adam Silver expressed concern about how many games star players are missing at the NBA’s Board of Governors meeting Wednesday. The commissioner cited an increase in injuries – like to Lebron James and Stephen Curry – and a lack of player incentives as the main contributors to the problem. His solution? Develop league-wide best practices for treatment and add incentives to keep players engaged.
NBA
The Spun

Anthony Davis Has Honest Response To Trade Rumors

Anthony Davis isn’t concerned with trade rumors surrounding him this coming offseason. Tensions are high in Los Angeles as the Lakers missed the playoffs (and even the play-in tournament) after many expected them to be a contender this season. The Lakers were in control of their own destiny throughout...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

94K+
Followers
141K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy