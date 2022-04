Leicester will take Kevin Sinfield’s “apex of pain” mantra with them when they enter one of European rugby’s great cauldrons on Sunday.The Gallagher Premiership leaders have dominated this season’s English domestic scene, winning 17 league games and booking a play-off place with four matches still remaining.Tigers’ attention now turns to the Heineken Champions Cup, with French heavyweights Clermont Auvergne blocking their quarter-final path.The round-of-16 clash will be played over two legs, and Leicester head to Stade Marcel-Michelin this weekend, where Clermont boast an outstanding European record.Leicester have lost there on three previous occasions – although they did claim a 40-27...

RUGBY ・ 15 HOURS AGO