ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville police arrest 'career criminal' after chase in city

By From staff reports
Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ubdwc_0f23uM0j00
In this image from Jacksonville police, the contents of a bag seized at the end of a chase Wednesday are displayed. via Jacksonville police

Noticing a switched tag on an SUV Wednesday led to Jacksonville police arresting a “career criminal” and getting dangerous drugs off the street, according to a department news release.

Charged with trafficking and possession crimes was Tony Eugene Heath, 43, of Piedmont. Heath is in Calhoun County Jail awaiting bond and a court date.

Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood wrote that an officer on routine patrol observed the traffic infraction on a black GMC Yukon. After officers turned on their lights and siren, the driver of the Yukon refused to stop, and instead led officers on a chase throughout northwest Jacksonville. During the pursuit, Wood wrote, “officers noticed the driver reaching around in the passenger side of the vehicle eventually throwing out a green bookbag.”

In the area of Pleasant Valley Road and Littlejohn Road, Heath wrecked the vehicle and attempted to run off; police caught him after a short pursuit.

After a search of the book bag that had been thrown from the Yukon, officers recovered 510 grams of methamphetamine, 62 grams of marijuana and 22 grams of fentanyl, as well as $6,800 in cash.

“Heath is a career criminal with enough charges to fill 8 pages, and several active Felony Warrants with multiple agencies,” Wood wrote, complimenting all the officers involved in getting the suspect off the streets.

Comments / 5

Related
WAAY-TV

Decatur Police: 3 arrested on drug charges

On Monday officers with the Decatur Police Department were called to Econo Lodge on Point Mallard Parkway SE for a suspicious person. Officer Kim Evans made contact with 44-year-old Jeffery Michael Merchant, 36-year-old Sarah Lynn Roberts, and 49-year-old Jamie Russel Grubaugh of Danville. Merchant and Roberts were found to be...
DECATUR, AL
KCRA.com

2 arrested after theft, police chase from Woodland to Natomas

A high-speed chase that began in Woodland ended with two people arrested and almost $2,000 worth of stolen merchandise recovered, authorities said. Two Sacramento residents, Dashawn Dewitt Jr., 19 and Anaya Anderson, 20, were arrested on Saturday, the West Sacramento Police Department said in a release. Police received reports about...
WOODLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Piedmont, AL
City
Heath, AL
Piedmont, AL
Crime & Safety
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Marijuana#Methamphetamine#Drugs#Gmc Yukon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSFA

2 Alabama men arrested in connection to Panama City Beach riot

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WSFA) - Two Alabama men have been arrested and charged in connection to recent “unrest and criminal behavior,” according to the Panama City Beach Police Department. Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper, 20, of Troy, and Rashad Boyce Glasper, 25, of Wetumpka were arrested Thursday at their...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WRBL News 3

Police: Motorcyclist injured in Auburn crash involving Coach Gus Malzahn

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Former Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn was involved in a crash with injuries involving a motorcycle operator Monday night. Auburn Police have confirmed the incident and say the crash remains under investigation. The crash happened near Hamilton road and Ogletree Road. Police confirm Malzahn was driving the vehicle the motorcycle operator […]
AUBURN, AL
International Business Times

Man Calls 911, Asks Cops To Test If Meth He Bought Was Real: Police

A Florida man was arrested after he called 911 and requested cops to test if the drug he purchased was authentic, police have said. Thomas Eugene Colucci of Spring Hill called the emergency number Thursday and asked the dispatcher to send a deputy to "test the methamphetamine" as the substance he recently purchased did not produce the "expected sensation," Hernando County Sheriff's office noted in a news release.
SPRING HILL, FL
Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
3K+
Followers
98
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Anniston Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy