An all too familiar sight will occur at Nationals Park on Thursday, as Washington is set to begin the 2022 MLB Season with one of its best players not with the club. Pitcher Stephen Strasburg has remained in Florida while the rest of the squad has traveled north. The right-hander continues to recover from thoracic outlet surgery -- a procedure he underwent after just five starts and two separate IL stints in 2021.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO