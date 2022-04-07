ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luther, MI

Kids enjoy Easter Egg Hunt at Luther Lions Club

By Shanna Avery
Lake County Star
 1 day ago
Kids enjoyed a great time hunting Easter eggs with the Easter Bunny at Luther Lions Club.  (Courtesy photo)

LUTHER — With smiles and laughter, kids raced through the yard of the Luther Lions Club on Sunday to hunt for bright, colorful Easter eggs.

The hunt took place following a hearty breakfast in the Luther Lions Club Hall with Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny as the star guests. Thirty-eight children showed up for the fun.

"It was great. The Easter Bunny got lots of hugs. We gave out 30 boxes and one big, stuffed Easter Bunny," Lions Club member Dennis Karczynski said.

If any kids missed out on the great time at the Luther Lions Club, there are still Easter events scheduled for this coming weekend and week.

• From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 9, kids are invited to an Easter celebration hosted by the Baldwin Lions Club and VFW Peacock Post No. 5315. The occasion includes an Easter egg hunt, food and games, at the VFW Hall, 2225 M-37, Baldwin. Hot dogs, chips and lemonade will be served. There also is a chance to win door prizes.

• Luther Area Public Library, 115 State St., Luther, also will have an Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m., immediately following story hour Saturday, April 9, at the library.

• The Pathfinder Community Library, 812 Michigan Ave., Baldwin, will host an Easter Party with crafts, snacks and a movie from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9. For more information call 231-745-4010.

• A Easter Egg Hunt designed for people with special needs, as well as bonnet contest, will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, in the barn at Circle Rocking S Children's Farm at 5487 Tuttle Rd., Free Soil. After the egg hunt, kids can join in making Ukrainian Easter eggs. Participants are asked to bring 2 hard-boiled eggs each for this project. This event is open to people of all ages who have special needs, and are asked to reserve by April 8, by calling (231)462-3732 or email circlerockingsfarm@att.net.

