ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin, MI

Baldwin schools welcomes new superintendent

By Submitted to the Pioneer
Lake County Star
Lake County Star
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11CSoO_0f23sKJh00
David Forrester, superintendent of Baldwin Community Schools (Courtesy photo/Baldwin Community Schools)

BALDWIN — Baldwin Community Schools welcomes David Forrester as its new superintendent.

Earlier this year, the board of education hired David Forrester as its superintendent. Forrester brings deep experience and institutional knowledge to the role, as he has worked with the district for more than 15 years. He previously served as associate superintendent of business services.

“I am honored to serve as the superintendent of Baldwin Community Schools and am excited for the opportunity to make positive changes for our students, staff, and community,” Forrester said. “We are focused on creating an environment that will welcome students and families into our buildings. I want to see more families attending activity nights, more students participating in after school programs, and more supporters at athletics events. We are committed to rebuilding the connection between the school and community.”

One of Forrester’s top priorities as superintendent is to bolster student growth and academic achievement, and he has been working to create key positions and get the right people in place.

“We have made several adjustments to personnel since January,” Forrester said. "Our primary focus is on areas that will make the biggest impact on student learning as well as social and emotional health.”

Forrester has strong support from the board of education.

“We are thrilled to have David leading our district. We are excited about the improvements he has already made, such as returning to a traditional school calendar for the 2022-2023 school year,” board president Mary Martin said. “David cares deeply about our students, staff and community.”

Comments / 0

Related
Star News Group

Heights’ school welcomes new therapy dog to classrooms

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Students and staff at Spring Lake Heights Elementary School received a new buddy last week when Tito, a certified therapy dog, became the school’s newest staff member. The five-year-old mutt is 25 percent Australian Cattle Dog, 25 percent Chihuahua, 12.5 percent Boxer and 12.5 percent Staffordshire Terrier.
SPRING LAKE, NJ
Citrus County Chronicle

School board to consider athletic trainers

Citrus County School District officials and board members plan to formally discuss the possibility of employing athletic trainers at Tuesday’s regular school board meeting. Athletic trainers are medical professionals. They are trained to detect and evaluate injuries and address medical emergencies at sporting events of all levels. In the...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Rutherford High School senior gets into 27 schools, including Ivy League

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Rutherford High School senior has been admitted into all 27 schools that he applied to. Among those include multiple Ivy League universities such as Harvard, Yale, and the University of Pennsylvania. Eighteen-year-old Jonathan Walker said he is ecstatic about his future. “That’s such a...
PANAMA CITY, FL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kim Johnson named Valley’s interim athletic director

Kim Johnson has spent the past 30 years teaching the students of the New Kensington-Arnold School District. Whether it was about the intricacies of biology or proper technique in the backstroke, she has made an impact on countless students who have passed through the halls of Valley High School. For...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
Lake County Star

Lake County Star

Lake County, MI
54
Followers
160
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake County Star covers local news, sports, business, politics, and community events within the Lake County Michigan Area.

 https://www.lakecountystar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy