Baldwin schools welcomes new superintendent

David Forrester, superintendent of Baldwin Community Schools (Courtesy photo/Baldwin Community Schools)

BALDWIN — Baldwin Community Schools welcomes David Forrester as its new superintendent.

Earlier this year, the board of education hired David Forrester as its superintendent. Forrester brings deep experience and institutional knowledge to the role, as he has worked with the district for more than 15 years. He previously served as associate superintendent of business services.

“I am honored to serve as the superintendent of Baldwin Community Schools and am excited for the opportunity to make positive changes for our students, staff, and community,” Forrester said. “We are focused on creating an environment that will welcome students and families into our buildings. I want to see more families attending activity nights, more students participating in after school programs, and more supporters at athletics events. We are committed to rebuilding the connection between the school and community.”

One of Forrester’s top priorities as superintendent is to bolster student growth and academic achievement, and he has been working to create key positions and get the right people in place.

“We have made several adjustments to personnel since January,” Forrester said. "Our primary focus is on areas that will make the biggest impact on student learning as well as social and emotional health.”

Forrester has strong support from the board of education.

“We are thrilled to have David leading our district. We are excited about the improvements he has already made, such as returning to a traditional school calendar for the 2022-2023 school year,” board president Mary Martin said. “David cares deeply about our students, staff and community.”