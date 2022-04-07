ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luther, MI

Community pays tribute to 101 year-old-Luther veteran

By Shanna Avery
Lake County Star
 1 day ago
The Luther Lions Club was packed with standing room only with those paying honor to the life of decorated veteran Don Robbins, 101, of Luther. The Lake County Honor Guard gave military honors. (Courtesy photo)

LUTHER — Don Robbins, of Luther, just had his 101 birthday last week, on March 29. The next day, March 30, he died.

The Luther community and other veterans paid honor to his life Saturday with the Lake County Honor Guard giving him military honors with a 21 gun salute and the playing of Taps at the Luther Lions Club, which Robbins, a charter member, was instrumental in building, according to fellow Lions member Dennis Karczynski.

Rev. Brandon Voyles officiated. The Lions Club seats 185 people, and all the seats were filled, leaving standing room only, a testament to how respected he was.

Robbins wasn't only a pillar in the Luther community for many years, the impact the Luther native had began early in his life. It took grit and determination to leave home at 15, and put in hard hours of work with the Civilian Conservation Corps. He then joined the U.S. Army in 1944 with the 84th Infantry "RailSplitters." His courage during Battle of the Bulge earned him two bronze medals and one purple heart.

Robbins spent 26 years as captain of the Ann Arbor Fire Department and later the Luther Fire Department. Along with being active with the Luther Lions Club, he also belonged to the Fellowship Baptist Church in Luther.

"My understanding is, Don had a lot of knowledge and an extremely good sense of humor," Karczynski said. "He loved to sing and dance. He was quite a jokester. He was a really likeable guy and hard worker. He helped a lot of people in the community."

Robbins was laid to rest in the North Park Cemetery in Luther.

Lake County Star

Lake County Star

Lake County, MI
