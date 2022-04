Before Augusta National was home to the greatest moments in professional golf — before it was even home to the Masters — it was a haven for amateur golf. The club’s roots, which date back to the early 20th century, belong in the amateur game. This, of course, is thanks to its founder, Bobby Jones. Jones is the most famous amateur in golf history, a player who won seven majors without ever turning “pro.” Rather, Jones moonlighted in professional golf from his day job as an attorney.

DOBBS FERRY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO